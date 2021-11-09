Freeman will stay with the Braves - won't he?

A World Series championship was just what the doctor ordered for long-suffering Atlanta Braves fans yearning the last 26 years for a title. The joy and excitement felt throughout the state last Tuesday and then Friday during the parade were moments that loyal followers of the Braves will never forget. Nor should they.
But while a championship is sweet, the real icing on the cake will be the Atlanta Braves re-signing the heart and soul of their team; the All-Star player who stood by the Braves during their most recent rebuild and was last year's National League Most Valuable Player.
It is long overdue and never should have reached this point, but the Braves need to re-sign first baseman and the face of their franchise, Freddie Freeman.
For all the good that Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos accomplished this past season with the trade deadline wheelin' and dealin' that netted him a world championship, he will be even more beloved if he can re-sign reigning Freeman, a blossoming Braves legend who is approaching Mt. Rushmore status of Atlanta Braves players.
I'm of the mindset, much like the rest of Major League Baseball, that it never should have gotten to this point with the face of the franchise. The Braves owed it to Freeman to have a deal done by now, which is one of the few blemishes on Anthopoulos' record so far. But he can rectify that by signing Freeman as soon as possible.
Freeman re-upped with the Braves in 2014, signing for eight years in an era when the Braves were rebuilding. He endured years of misery and non-competitiveness. The Braves need to reward him, if nothing else, for his loyalty.
I am of the mindset that Freeman isn't going anywhere else. He has played his entire career with the Braves, and I would be shocked if that doesn't continue next year. The only concern I have is if Freeman starts communicating with other teams and some of these bigger market franchises with deeper pockets than the Braves start expressing how much they want Freeman on their team.
Ultimately, Freeman strikes me as a family man, perfectly content with Atlanta and in prime position to bring Atlanta another title, perhaps as early as next year.
As good as this postseason was for the Braves, the offseason could be and should be just as good. The Braves should make re-signing Freeman their top priority. They owe him that much. It should have already been done.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
