Freeman could have been a Braves lifer - if he wanted to

Freddie Freeman could have been an Atlanta Brave for life – if he wanted to.
The problem is he didn't want to.
The problem is money, as it so often does, gets in the way.
He had the opportunity to cash in a five-year, $140 million payday that would have all but ended his career with the same team that drafted him in 2007. Freeman instead opted for more money with an additional sixth year of security.
Six years for $162 million is what it took the Dodgers to buy Freeman's services for what's likely the rest of his career.
Freeman's opening press conference with the Dodgers last week was an eye-opener for Braves fans waiting to hear from the man himself why a contract extension with the Braves never materialized. After all wasn't it his dream to play his entire career with one organization and join Atlanta lore alongside Chipper Jones and John Smoltz?
He even said that the Braves contacted him just twice following the season; one before the lockout in December and one when the lockout was lifted. He sounded insulted and even uttered the words, “I didn't know to interpret that.”
I didn't realize that it took a rocket scientist to interpret the Braves' actions over the previous year. General manager Alex Anthopoulos was not going to mortgage the Braves' financial future someone that will likely not be the same caliber of player at age 38 than he is now at 32.
It is comparable to when the great Albert Pujols bolted the St. Louis Cardinals for a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Angels that would have ended with him at age 41. The Angels released him in 2021, the final year of his deal, because shockingly enough, the aging process is not kind to the average athlete, if your name is not Tom Brady. Pujols' home run totals the past five years: 17 (2021), 6 (2020), 23 (2019), 19 (2018), 23 (2017). Not exactly the legendary figure he was with the Cardinals.
Not only did Anthopoulos not acquiesce to Freeman's financial demands – which should have been evident by Freeman not having a new deal done before the end of last year - he reeled off a trade for a younger, less expensive version in Matt Olson. Judging by his 2021 numbers of a .271 average, 39 homers and 111 RBIs, Olson could be just as good of a player for the foreseeable future than for what Freeman has left.
Freddie Freeman's future should have been in Atlanta. If greed was not part of his DNA, he likely would have been. The Braves were ready to reward his loyalty for staying in Atlanta through the lean, rebuilding years but instead pivoted to a younger, perhaps, better version of Freeman.
I'm a Braves fan and am happy with how the team is constructed for this season and years to come. The Dodgers got another star talent at superstar value. It will be fun to see who wins in 2022. I like the Braves' chances.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.