Former Penn State basketball player Bolton says 'noose' comment led to departure

STATE COLLEGE – Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton on Monday said he transferred from the program after head coach Pat Chambers referenced a noose during a conversation between the two in early 2019.
Bolton, who transferred from the program in April 2019 and played at Iowa State this year, shared a tweet on Monday morning after a story about the incident was published by The Undefeated.
“A ‘noose’ around my neck is why I left Penn State,” Bolton wrote in his tweet. “Head Coach Patrick Chambers, the day after his one-game suspension in January 2019, in talking to me referenced a ‘noose’ around my neck. A noose; symbolic of lynching, defined as one of the most powerful symbols directed at African Americans invoking the history of lynching, slavery and racial terrorism. Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue.”
Chambers received a one-game suspension in January 2019 after shoving Penn State player Myles Dread during a game.
Dread's mother, Kisha Murray-Dread, on Monday shared her disapproval of an account former Penn State player Josh Reaves shared with PennLive's David Jones during an interview between the two where Reaves told Jones that Bolton told him about Chambers' comment.
"Could care less what Reeves (sic) said," Murray-Dread tweeted. "Again I don’t bash people on social media however, there is a back story. Gotta know your sources when getting info. Sometime your sources may have an agenda. Be careful."
On Monday, Chambers released a statement regarding his 2019 comments to Bolton.
“I’ve realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family and I apologize to Rasir and the Bolton family for what I said,” Chambers said. “I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable. I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever.”
“I try and respond to mistakes I have made by learning and growing, and I hold myself accountable and strive to be a better person and a better coach. In talking with our players and their families, I am committed to seeking knowledge and gaining a better understanding of diverse perspectives and impact of bias in our society. I have much more to learn.”
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour commented on Chambers and the incident on Monday.
“Patrick Chambers deeply regrets the words he chose and understands the pain he caused Rasir Bolton and his family. Patrick has stated that he is committed to educating himself and he is actively working to learn and grow, which will be imperative to his future success at Penn State," she wrote.
Monday’s tweet from Bolton followed an article from The Undefeated’s Jesse Washington in which Bolton discussed the incident that led to his transfer. Washington’s article stated the incident occurred a day after Penn State lost to Wisconsin.
According to the story on The Undefeated, Bolton said Chambers told him, “I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.”
The former Penn State player said he shared the incident with his academic advisor, Penn State's athletic director’s office and he approached Chambers about his comments. Bolton told Washington that Chambers never apologized for his comments but said he “was from the north and wasn’t aware.”
Bolton said he was contacted by Penn State’s Integrity Office only one time and he was given one meeting along with the contact information for a psychologist.
While Bolton said Chambers didn’t personally apologize to him, Chambers did offer an apology when speaking to Washington.
“I didn’t realize that word would hurt him, and I am truly, truly sorry for that,” Chambers said in Washington’s article.
Players defend Chambers
Current Penn State basketball player Jamari Wheeler offered a different account of Chambers' handling of the situation.
"I would like to take the time to write this message about Coach Chambers," Wheeler tweeted. "I want to start off by saying my teammates and I never had any racial incidents with Coach Chambers. He's a great coach and an even better man and father, and he accepted every person on the team and welcomed them with open arms no matter the race."
Wheeler said Chambers "apologized multiple times about what was said."
Recent Penn State graduate Lamar Stevens also defended Chambers on social media.
"100% he used a poor choice of words but Coach Chambers is a great man who made a mistake," Stevens said. "His actions towards all his current and past players speaks much more than volume. Ask them. Do I wish he used another phrase to get his message across to Rasir? 100%. BUT he is far from a racist or a bad man."
