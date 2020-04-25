VALDOSTA—Lowndes had the first domino drop in what is sure to be a very fruitful class of senior signees for 2021 and 2022.
Region 1-7A Defensive Player of the Year, Thomas Davis, announced via Twitter that he plans to commit to Mississippi State University after his senior season.
Davis exploded onto the scene for the 2019 edition of the Vikings, recording 47 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks and nine hurries for the 7A state runner-up.
Davis was an anchor for the Concrete Curtain defense that held opponents to an average of 11.6 points per game last season and will be able to make an impact for the Bulldogs at the next level.
“They text me every day and show good love to me,” Davis said via phone interview on Monday. “The whole coaching staff texts me. I’m the only SAM linebacker that they’ve offered also. I always wanted to play in the SEC and I like Mississippi so that’s what made me go to Mississippi.”
Davis is a versatile player for the Vikings, lining up on both sides of the ball and logging receptions as a tight end offensively.
His most notable point in the season came during a six game stretch where he recorded 19 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Lowndes defense.
He was named the most valuable player by the Great American Rivalry Series for his efforts during Winnersville last season.
During his breakout season, he was playing in honor of a teammate that had passed away
“It was good last season and I mainly dedicated my season to (Joshua Gardner) he was a big impact on me and that season was for him,” Davis said about his accomplishments last year.
Gardner was a Lowndes defensive player who was found unresponsive in a pool during the summer of 2018.
Davis dedicated his season to him and now will be able to continue to play at the next level.
In addition to honoring his teammate, Davis acknowledged his coaches, Jamey DuBose, Randy McPherson, Byron Slack and Dustin Heard for helping him get to this position.
Davis is a multisport athlete, participating in track and field during the offseason for football.
Despite losing the remainder of track season and spring practices to COVID-19, Davis has remained active by doing a morning and nightly workout.
“If you want it, you’ve got to go get it—that’s why I do it,” Davis said on staying active during the pandemic.
