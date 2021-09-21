Final two weeks could go either way for Braves

A two-game winning streak has provided the Atlanta Braves a much-needed boost down the stretch of this year's regular season. But is it enough to help stem the tide of recent bad play that has made a fourth straight National League East Division championship not as certain as it should have been a couple of weeks ago.
With a week and a half left in the season, the three-time division champions are on the brink of history.
It is actually one of two scenarios. They are on the brink of gagging a once comfortable lead in the division standings over the final weeks of the regular season; or they are on the cusp of surviving a surge from the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets to win a fourth straight division title.
After the way the Braves have played over the past few weeks – especially at home against the lowly Colorado Rockies last week and then this past weekend against the San Francisco Giants - it is hard imagining a different outcome than the Braves blowing the division lead.
Then again, it is still hard fathoming the Phillies or Mets winning the division.
Going against the Braves is the schedule; it remains challenging. Following a four-game stretch with the Arizona Diamondbacks, baseball's worst team, a weekend series at the San Diego Padres looms. They are an ultra-talented team still fighting for their playoff lives.
The Braves then end the season with home series with the Phillies and the Mets. It is very likely that the Braves' playoff fate will be determined that last week of the season. Thankfully, the Braves will be playing at Truist Park in front of the home fans.
But the Braves' recent performance does not instill a lot of confidence. Hitting has almost turned an all-or-nothing approach at the plate. Starting pitching has held up, especially with Max Fried's performance on Sunday when the Braves won 3-0. The bullpen remains a crapshoot with Will Smith as the team's closer.
I don't know what the Braves' future holds. The Braves' playoff experience should be enough to propel them to another postseason appearance. Veterans like Freddie Freeman, Charlie Morton, Ozzie Albies and Fried understand what it takes to propel a team to the playoffs. Fortunately, the Phillies and Mets don't have that playoff pedigree to count on. Nor do they have the talent that is comparable to the Braves.
But those two teams have momentum. Have the Braves recaptured some of it? Who knows? With the way this season has gone, the final two weeks could go either way.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
