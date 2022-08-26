You'd think with 162 games to work with Major League Baseball would have long ago found a way to carve out time for whatever marquee matchups it could, yet throughout its century-old history the league has always been remarkably disparate.
For decades clubs in the American and National Leagues exclusively played within their respective leagues, and the only time you ever saw any crossover was if two clubs met in the World Series. That changed when interleague play was introduced in 1997, but even then clubs usually met only once every four seasons or so, which meant fans might only get one or two chances per decade to see a particular visiting team at their local ballpark.
That's finally about to change.
Next year, for the first time ever, every team in MLB will face each of the other 29 teams at least once. The change is a key part of the new balanced scheduling format agreed upon as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will decrease the emphasis on divisional play and allow fans more opportunities to see opposing stars.
Under the new system clubs will play 52 total games against divisional opponents, down from 76 under the current system. Clubs will play 13 games over four series against each divisional opponent, including seven home games and six away games, or vice versa, as opposed to 19 games over six series.
The bulk of those divisional games will be replaced by interleague games. Under the new system clubs will play 46 total games against interleague opponents, up from 20 now, allowing each club to play a series against each of the 15 clubs in the opposite league.
Clubs will also play a pair of two-game series, one home and one away, against their "natural rivals," which will ensure annual matchups between the New York Yankees and Mets, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, and other marquee regional matchups in each club's home park.
The remainder of the schedule will consist of 64 games against non-divisional league opponents, which will allow clubs to play home and home series against each of the other 10 non-divisional clubs in their respective leagues.
The end result? Fans are now guaranteed a chance to see each MLB club visit their home stadium every other year at minimum.
Beyond the fan benefits, the new schedule will have a notable effect on future postseason races as well.
As it stands now, every club plays nearly half of its 162-game schedule against divisional opponents, which means a team in the AL East faces a much tougher schedule overall than a team that plays in the comparatively weak AL Central. But next year that disparity will be significantly reduced, providing a more level playing field for clubs competing for a postseason spot even if one plays in a stronger division than another.
That's good news for everyone, and amid all the changes that have come to the sport in recent years, this is hopefully one most people can get behind.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
