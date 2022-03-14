Emotional time for Braves fans

What was unfathomable now appears inevitable.
One of the Atlanta Braves' most beloved superstars in recent memory seems destined for a new home.
The shock waves were certainly felt in Braves country following Monday's acquisition of first baseman and Georgia native Matt Olson. This will start a ripple effect across baseball.
While former Most Valuable Player and first baseman Freddie Freeman has yet to sign with a new team, it is just a matter of when, now that the Braves have made a stunning move to sign a Gold Glove winning first baseman.
Braves fans are likely experiencing a plethora of emotions after hearing the news that netted the defending World Series champions an all-star first baseman but also led to the loss of four of their top prospects.
There is a sense of betrayal that the team did not do enough to re-sign its face of the franchise and one of the most popular players in Atlanta sports history. After all, Freeman stayed with the team during its prolonged rebuild instead of bolting towards greener pastures. Wouldn't it have been easy to acquiesce to his demands of a sixth year instead of giving up four top-notch prospects and hoping Olson's breakthrough year in 2021 was not a mirage?
There is a sense of shock that the two sides did not do enough to make what appeared to be a no-brainer deal a reality. Freeman was on a trajectory to join the likes of John Smoltz and Chipper Jones in playing their entire Hall of Fame careers with the same team. Instead, Freeman will likely be another Tom Glavine who left the Braves for an arch-rival, likely the Dodgers.
There is also a sense of disbelief that Freeman's preference of a sixth year along with the Braves' refusal led to this divorce. The team is obviously banking on Olson's youth and production to overcome the loss of a former MVP and four potential stars.
It's hard not to feel emotional if you are loyal to the Braves. On the surface, Freeman appears to be a good guy, one of the funniest you'll ever hear if he is mic'd up during a game. He has personality. He is a devoted family man. Freeman is every bit the player I would want my son to be like when he aspires to play in the Major Leagues.
Unfortunately, he will soon be playing for another team it appears. And that's okay. The Braves are in a much better position to absorb his loss. What if this had happened a few years ago when the team was mired in a rebuild and mediocrity? Instead they are the defending champs getting back an all-star talent. The championship window is still open.
