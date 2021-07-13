Elected officials laud NIL legislation at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf lauded the passage of Act 26 of 2021, legislation passed earlier this month that authorizes NCAA student-athletes in the state to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.
Wolf visited Penn State on Monday for the second time this year, as in May he spoke about the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccination during a ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State president Eric Barron and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour were among those in attendance on Monday.
“Pennsylvania is home to a lot of outstanding athletes who devote so much of their time, their energy, their passions to achieve great things both on the field and in the classroom,” Wolf said. “And that’s why I am so pleased to be here to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of athletics here in Pennsylvania.”
On June 30, name, image and likeness legislation took effect in Pennsylvania, allowing NCAA student-athletes to be compensated through endorsements and partnerships with businesses. Name, image and likeness legislation passed in a number of states on July 1, and the issue had simmered for months as state legislators across the country raced to introduce legislation before the first of July.
Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) joined Wolf and the bipartisan contingent of elected officials at Penn State.
Corman recalled receiving a phone call from Penn State’s governmental affairs office about the issue, but said he also knew just how dense and time-sensitive it was. In Corman’s words, what followed was a phone call from a “higher power.”
“I got a call from Coach (James) Franklin — I don’t get many late-night calls from Coach Franklin — I thought he wanted to talk about the offense this year,” Corman said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Throw the ball to (Jahan) Dotson, and everything will be fine.’ But it wasn’t about the offense. He actually wanted to talk about this issue.”
As the calendar approached July 1, Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) had already been working with Senator Anthony Williams (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) on introducing name, image and likeness legislation in Pennsylvania, which was included in the state budget that passed on June 30.
“They were already well out in advance of this issue, and so when we decided to put it together fairly quickly, the work had been done,” Corman said.
Many Penn State student-athletes have already taken advantage of the opportunity.
Nittany Lion wrestler Roman Bravo-Young is one of many rostered Barstool Athletes, and the NCAA national champion raffled a match-worn pair of wrestling shoes earlier this month.
Nittany Lion football players Derrick Tangelo, Brandon Smith and Taquan Roberson have parented with Yoke Gaming, while quarterback Sean Clifford is featured on a T-shirt being sold by Quarterback Takeover.
A number of Penn State student-athletes joined Wolf, Corman and other elected officials on Monday. Dotson and women’s basketball player Anna Camden attended the ceremony.
“I am so excited to see how my fellow athletes tackle these endeavors and entrepreneur opportunities, whether it is starting their own business, partnering with brands and companies, or anything in between,” Camden said. “Penn State has already, and I have no doubt they will continue to support us in these uncharted territories.”
Dotson added: “We all know the brand and recognition that comes with saying, ‘I go to Penn State.’ That gives student-athletes a unique chance to succeed not only in athletics but in academics, as well, which is why this NIL bill is such a great opportunity that’s presented to us.”
While NIL legislation finally allows student-athletes to profit monetarily for being themselves, Representative Ed Gainey (D-Pittsburgh) said the new changes will allow them to get a head start on handling the financial opportunities that might await them during their professional careers.
That skill, he said, is just one of many all students should receive during their time at their respective institutions of higher education.
“It helps them as they develop into pro athletes to know how to deal with different endorsements, to know how to deal with different financial situations that before weren’t available to them but today is,” Gainey said. “When we talk about the development of our student-athletes, we should celebrate this as a success because we’re teaching them not only entrepreneurial skills but how to take care of their careers right here, where they’re supposed to take of it — in college.”
