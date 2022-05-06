Early observations from Braves' poor start

The Major League Baseball season is almost 20% done. Early observations of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves' season are mostly negative.
After all, it is hard to justify a 12-15 start considering the Braves' schedule in the first month of the season included the woeful Cincinnati Reds, who's won only three games and two came against the Braves in the first series of the year; the 10-14 Texas Rangers; 9-18 Washington Nationals; 9-15 Chicago Cubs. The Braves have won only one series and are about to start a tough eight-game home stretch of their schedule with the Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.
Atlanta is 6.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East division standings.
So why the woeful start?
Unfortunately, it is a combination of factors, starting at the plate. The Braves scored 107 runs in the first 27 games, with 16 coming in a win over the Nationals early in the season. That is 91 runs coming in the other 26 games. The Braves are batting .227 as a team with 250 strikeouts, nearly 10 per game. Only a handful of starters are producing at the plate, namely Matt Olson, Travis d'Arnaud and Austin Riley.
Riley leads the Braves with just seven homers and 14 RBIs. What is concerning are the woeful starts for Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall and Dansby Swanson. Ozuna was supposed to be an added power bat that the Braves missed last year. But he's only driven in 10 with a .224 batting average. Albies is batting just .217 with 11 RBIs. Duvall and Swanson have combined for an unacceptable 70 strikeouts. The power is missing up and down the lineup.
Hopefully, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return will trigger a spark, but he needs time to get fully healthy and catch a rhythm at the plate.
The Braves have also had poor starting pitching, outside of Max Fried, Kyle Wright and an occasional start from Ian Anderson, whose ERA is 4.01. Charlie Morton is showing his age and perhaps frailty with a 1-3 record and 6.85 ERA. He has pitched only 23.2 innings in five starts. Bryce Elder is 1-3 with a 4.74 ERA.
I would not be surprised if the Braves added an arm at the trade deadline. Spencer Strider could be a wild card. The youngster has been used out of the bullpen so far but has struck out 16 in 12.2 innings with a 2.84 ERA.
The bullpen has been solid, though Collin McHugh is sporting a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.
The slow start is not ideal but certainly not too much to overcome. But the Braves can't afford to get too far behind the first-place Mets, who are as strong as advertised on the mound, sporting a 3.31 ERA. A six-game cushion could balloon to double digits if the Braves aren't careful. Let's see what this homestand has in store.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
