SOUTH BEND – A hot streak, a rocking home environment and an opportunity to earn a statement win simply wasn’t enough to will Notre Dame to a victory over No. 9 Duke at Purcell Pavilion Monday night.
The Fighting Irish struggled mightily all game offensively, shooting just 28% (17-of-61) from the field in a 57-43 loss to the Blue Devils. Notre Dame's two leading scorers in senior Dane Goodwin and freshman Blake Wesley both had off-nights as well, going a combined 3-of-22 shooting.
It wasn’t Duke’s best night shooting the basketball either – just 39% (26-of-66) – but head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s group did just enough on that side of the court to compliment its menacing defense.
“If you would have told me they’d only score 57 in our building, I figured we would’ve escaped,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “You really have to give credit to their defense. They’re hard to play against. They really took our shooters away, and then they have the shot blockers back there when you turn the corner (down low). They really swarmed us.”
Notre Dame (14-7, 7-3 ACC) took its first and only lead of the contest when senior Prentiss Hubb hit a layup to break the scoreless tie.
From then on, offensive ineptness followed.
Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) would go on a 7-0 run as the Irish failed to score a point for nearly five minutes.
As the first half carried on, so did Notre Dame’s inefficiency on offense. The Irish managed to make just four of their first 22 shots from the field on Monday night due to a long, physical Blue Devils group that Notre Dame simply couldn’t adjust to.
“We tried a little bit of everything, and we couldn’t get anything going,” said Brey of his offense. "Physically, they guard you well. And they have some big guys down low you have to watch for. You can tell your guys to finish strong in there, but when they have guys with 7’3” wingspans, it can be a little tricky.”
Despite the poor shooting, Notre Dame remained in the game the entire first half behind some solid defense of its own. The Irish helped force eight Duke turnovers during the first 20 minutes of play and held a very gifted offensive team to just 27 points on 38% (12-of-32) shooting. The difference was that Notre Dame shot just 19% (6-of-32) in comparison.
The best player on the court in Duke freshman Paolo Banchero was held to just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in the first half, but Notre Dame’s defense couldn’t hold him off as well in the second.
The potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft dropped 14 points during the final 20 minutes of play, helping the Blue Devils build an insurmountable 48-27 advantage midway through the second half.
“I just came out and cut loose,” said Banchero of his more efficient second half. “In the first half, I was just holding myself back. Not taking the type of shots that I should’ve been. Then coach (Krzyzewski) came up to me and told me I just needed to shoot the ball. That this was the type of game where I just needed to shoot it. So, in the second half, I stopped thinking and just played.”
“He’s really gifted, and he’s hard to deal with one-on-one,” added Brey of Banchero. “We were holding him to two-pointers, and that’s usually how we try to play people. We felt that we were going to go on a run offensively, make some three-point shots against (Duke)’s two-point baskets, but we could never do that. But (Banchero), physically, he’s the whole package. How could there be a pick higher than him in the draft?”
Down 21 with around eight minutes left, Notre Dame went on a quick 5-0 run after a ‘3’ from senior Trey Wertz and a layup by Paul Atkinson Jr. (14 points and nine rebounds) that made the score 48-32. For the first time in a long time, some energy began to build up for the Irish.
From there though, Notre Dame would only score six points over the next six-and-a-half minutes.
In addition to being taken out of their offense due to Duke's length and physicality, the Irish also suffered on the glass. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame, 51-36, on the boards, including 16 offensive rebounds that led to 11 second-chance points.
Notre Dame now has just two days before it has to take the court again, as the Irish will be on the road vs. Miami (16-5, 8-2 ACC) Wednesday with another resume-building win on the line.
“We have a four-game week, and we’re 1-1,” Brey said. “We have to get our seven guys in our rotation rested and ready to play a gifted offensive team in Miami. … It was disappointing that we didn’t play better (Monday) night. Our crowd was great. But I think they’ll be back. And now we’ll go recover and head to Miami (Tuesday).”
