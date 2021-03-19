Drake outlasts Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

Drake waited 50 years – to the day – to win another NCAA Tournament game.
So the heartburn in the final seconds Thursday against Wichita State was certainly bearable.
Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points, and the Bulldogs rallied from sizable deficits in each half to outlast the Shockers 53-52 and advance to face Southern California on Saturday.
“I think the last time we won in the NCAA Tournament was on this exact day,” Yesufu said. “So we’re very grateful, and glory goes to God for that.”
Drake’s previous win in the Big Dance came on March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame. This one also had Indiana ties, coming on Purdue’s home court in West Lafayette.
But it didn’t come without some heart-stopping moments.
The Bulldogs led 53-49 and forced a turnover in the paint with less than 20 seconds remaining, but Wichita State stole the ball back in transition and Dexter Dennis drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one point with 8.1 seconds on the clock.
Yesufu was fouled after an attempt to trap him on the inbounds pass and went to the free-throw line with 5.3 ticks remaining. With a chance to extend the lead, however, the 80% free-throw shooter missed the front end of a one-and-one.
The Shockers pulled down the rebound, and Alterique Gilbert got a decent look from about 25 feet, but the shot bounced off the front of the rim, and Drake’s celebration began.
Morris Udeze led three Wichita State players in double figures with a career-high 22 points, but American Athletic Conference player of the year Tyson Etienne was held to just a single point on 0-for-6 shooting.
“We tried to keep going to our big guy inside. He did a great job scoring tonight,” Wichita State coach Isaac Brown said. “They did a great job on Tyson, just basically like a box-and-one, not allowing him to get the ball. They played well.”
The Shockers used a 13-1 run to take control with an 18-6 lead in the first half, but Drake cut off the driving lanes and methodically marched back into the contest. The Bulldogs answered with a 10-0 run that included seven points from Yesufu. He provided one of the tournament’s first must-see highlights with a rim-rattling dunk during the stretch and capped it with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 21-20 at the break.
“Honestly, I didn’t know where the ball went,” Yesufu said of his dunk over a Wichita State defender. “I thought I missed it at first, but everybody started cheering so I figured that it went in. But it was a very great moment, pumped us up as a team and energized us.”
Darnell Brodie tied the game early in the second half with a three-point play, but the Shockers answered with a 9-0 run to again assert control.
Neither team shot well. The Bulldogs hit just 37% (20-of-53) from the floor but got hot from 3-point range late and finished 7-of-19 beyond the arc.
Wichita State shot 33.9% (19-of-56) overall and was just 3-of-18 from long distance. The Shockers also struggled mightily at the free-throw line, going just 11-of-22.
Brodie gave Drake a 46-45 lead with a little over four minutes remaining, and the Bulldogs twice led by four points with the ball down the stretch. But both possessions ended with turnovers.
Wichita State dominated the paint for much of the contest with 10 offensive rebounds and seven blocked shots, but it couldn’t finish the job. Dennis (13 points) and Gilbert (10) joined Udeze in double figures, with Dennis adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Trevin Wade added seven boards and blocked two shots for the Shockers.
Tremell Murphy – who was 3-of-6 from 3-point range – joined Yesufu in double figures with 11 points for Drake. Brodie added nine points, a game-high 10 rebounds and two blocks.
This was the 152nd all-time meeting between the teams that were formerly rivals in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Shockers had won 11 straight in the series.
“It’s been a long time (since our last tournament win), and our guys knew that,” Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries said. “Getting the opportunity to be here, first of all, was something that these kids dream about. Coaches, we dream about it. And then to get a win for our program that hasn’t happened in 50 years, it’s really exciting. Again, these guys have fought through so much, and for them to be the ones that were able to get us one, I think, is really deserving.”
