VALDOSTA –– After months of speculation, Valdosta High utility athlete Jaheim Bell finally made his decision.
With hundreds in attendance inside the VHS gym, Bell thanked everyone for coming to show their support and thanked quarterback Tate Rodemaker for helping him to become the person he is today.
Bell put together quite the tease, going as far as to put on a Florida State hat –– signifying a possible reunion with Rodemaker at FSU. Unexpectedly, Bell tossed the hat aside and chose the University of South Carolina as the crowd went wild.
A four-star prospect, Bell decommitted from Florida on July 4 after originally agreeing to join the Gators on April 13. According to Bell, once he broke his pact with Florida, South Carolina was the only choice for him after weighing offers from FSU and Oklahoma.
"It wasn't close at all," Bell said.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Bell had his senior season cut short the week of the Winnersville Classic against Lowndes. Bell suffered a torn ACL during practice on Sept. 23. In fives games pre-injury, Bell racked up 25 catches for 265 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown.
According to head coach Alan Rodemaker and Bell himself, rehab has Bell ahead of schedule as he plans to join the Gamecocks next May.
"I got my surgery two weeks after (the injury)," Bell said. "Rehab has been going great. My knee is getting back strong, my quad is getting back stronger."
So why South Carolina?
"What sold me was the great guys I'm going to be around and the coaches that I'm going to be playing for," Bell said. "The new offense that we have coming in, coach Mike Bobo –– that's a great offensive coordinator, so I'm ready to expose my talents there."
After breaking into Valdosta's starting lineup as a sophomore, Bell broke onto the scene quickly with his unique combination of sure hands, sheer size, strength, speed and leaping ability –– enough to garner 40 offers in the recruitment process.
After deciding his next steps on Wednesday, Bell reflects positively on his time at Valdosta High.
"This place means something legendary to me," Bell said. "I feel like I've accomplished so many things here. I'm going to always look at this place as a legendary place."
The aforementioned Tate Rodemaker announced Dec. 12 that he intended to sign with Florida State after decommitting from South Florida.
A three-star pro-style quarterback, Rodemaker broke several records in his two full seasons as a starter for the 'Cats. Rodemaker became the school's all-time leader in single-season passing touchdowns (43) this season and set new marks for career passing yardage (6,773) and touchdowns (74).
Rodemaker's decision to sign with the Seminoles comes on the heels of the team hiring former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell to be their head coach on Dec. 8.
"I got two Power Five offers in the same day," Rodemaker explained. I called (offensive line coach) Jeremy Darveau down there and told him that I'm going to take these visits and not put it on Twitter or anything like that. I took them all and then I got Florida State last week and that was obviously a big offer for me, so I took the visit the next day and everything just kind of fell into place and I felt at home there."
Norvell also offered Rodemaker while at Memphis, which the quarterback says had much influence in his decision.
"That factored in a lot because he was one of my first offers at Memphis and he wanted me to take a visit right away and I couldn't do that because I'd just committed to South Florida," Rodemaker said. "Once he got down to Florida State and my dad told me they'd probably offer me. So I was his first offer as head coach and I knew that was big so I took a visit and the rest was history."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.