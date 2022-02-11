Longtime baseball fans must be shaking their collective heads this week with the announcement of the universal designated hitter rule. The fact that National League pitchers will no longer be required to step into the batter’s box to face a 100 mph fastball will be a mind-numbing experience for baseball purists.
The implementation of the rule for the 2022 season ranks right up there with allowing a baserunner to reach second base in extra innings. This will alter strategy and fundamentally change the way games are played. They might as well outlaw bunting because who will sacrifice their at-bat to move a runner over?
The purity and tradition of the game is being changed, due in large part to attempts to grow the game and attract a younger audience.
While I applaud the effort, the execution just seems wrong on so many levels. Why should pitchers be allowed to dodge the batter’s box just so more runs can be scored per game?
The long-expected adoption of the new rule became universal across Major League Baseball.
This change to the National League will obviously impact the defending world champions. Not only do the Atlanta Braves have numerous outfield options to consider, they must now determine the best course of action in assigning someone the DH distinction.
The most obvious option will be Marcell Ozuna, the same star outfielder that helped the Braves to the National League Championship Series in 2020 but was caught up in legal issues with a domestic violence arrest in 2021. Video evidence of Ozuna placing his hands on his wife’s throat were tough to watch.
It is a difficult spot the Braves are in with Ozuna eligible to return. He is not eligible to become a free agent until 2026, so the Braves are in a tough position. The Braves front office has to know that most fans are going to balk at this return, especially knowing that fan favorite and Braves legend Freddie Freeman could walk.
Imagine the optics that would bring? Could the Braves trade Ozuna? Would Freeman’s potential departure impact the decision-making process?
Other DH options would be Adam Duval or possibly Jorge Soler, if he resigns with the Braves.
And obviously, all of this is contingent upon MLB and the Players Union getting their act together and coming to a compromise so the lockout can end and baseball operations can resume.
When it does, the Braves have their share of decisions to make. Much of that will depend on how they handle the DH.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
