DH or no DH?

To have the Designated Hitter or not to have the Designated Hitter (DH), that is truly the question during this Major League Baseball (MLB) offseason.
Actually, it's one of the most pressing issues MLB executives will hash out during this week's winter meetings.
While the American League is firmly entrenched with the DH in place, which it has been since 1973 when the rule was first implemented, the question remains about the rule for the National League for the 2021 season after it was utilized – albeit for a shortened season – for the 2020 season in the National League.
It's sure to be a a major point of emphasis this week when the owners meet virtually to discuss the sport's pressing issues.
I'm not a fan of the DH and never was when it was utilized solely by the American League. I think it cheats the game out of players not having to perfect certain defensive deficiencies that has them relegated to the Designated Hitter's spot to begin with. Players like Edgar Martinez, who was probably the greatest DH'er, could focus solely on their hitting craft without really worrying about improving their defensive skills.
Also, the DH rule takes pitchers off the hook when they plunk an opposing batter and don't have to face the music when he steps into the box and potentially encounters the wrath of the opposing pitcher. It's taken some of the ability away from teams who want to police themselves on the field if pitchers aren't going to take what they dish out.
Whether it is for the upcoming year or starting in 2022, the DH rule in the National League is inevitable. It will definitely impact the Braves' decision making process this offseason.
If there is no DH in 2021, the Braves wouldn't be as inclined to offer free agent Marcell Ozuna a long-term deal. While his status as one of the game's best hitters was solidified this past year – he led the National League in home runs (18), RBIs (56) and total bases (145) while finishing sixth in the MVP voting – his struggles in the outfield are not a secret. Are the Braves really going to position him in the outfield when Cristian Pache is likely here to stay in center field and rising star Drew Waters is only a year away? And we all know Ronald Acuna Jr. is here to stay for quite some time.
I don't think the Braves go that route. That's why a DH decision could be the biggest deciding factor to impact the Braves' roster this offseason. Stay tuned.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
