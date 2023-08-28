BALTIMORE — D.L. Hall is back in the Majors. The Baltimore Orioles recalled the former Valdosta Wildcat Aug. 26.
Within hours of his call-up, Hall was back on the mound for the Orioles, pitching against the Colorado Rockies. Hall gave up one hit in his single inning for work, but allowed no runs. It was Hall’s first time pitching at the MLB level since a single game for Baltimore on April 29.
In between Hall has pitched with a couple of Minor League squads, the AAA Norfolk Tides and the FCL Orioles. Since rejoining the Tides on Aug. 5, Hall won a game and gave up two earned runs across 7.2 innings pitched, according to official stats.
Baltimore selected Hall out of VHS in the opening round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He was the 21st selection overall.
