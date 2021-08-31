Credit all around for Braves' turnaround

On July 11, the Atlanta Braves were nearly an afterthought in the chase for the postseason. It was the final day of the first half of the season before the All-Star break. They had just lost their superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to a torn ACL the day before. The Braves were 44-45, had yet to reach above .500 and still trailed the first-place New York Mets in the National League East Division standings.
There was not a positive vibe around the team. Acuna's injury was the latest setback for a club that, though it had underachieved, was dealing with multiple injuries.
But then the All-Star break happened, and so did the trade deadline. Dominant players like Freddie Freeman started hitting consistently. The starting pitchers found a groove on the mound and what was once a deficit in the division standings has now turned into a 3.5 game lead heading into Tuesday's game with the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
A lot of people deserve credit for the Braves' turnaround resurgence back into the playoff picture. Of course, Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopolous, who reeled off multiple trade deadline acquisitions like outfielders Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez.
Then there's Freeman, last year's N.L. Most Valuable Player, who's gotten hot at just the right time. Again, with the potential that Fernando Tatis' lack of availability down the stretch, it could open up the possibility for Freeman to repeat with a strong September. He's batting .297 with 94 runs, 27 homers, 71 RBIs and 71 runs.
Enough can't be said about third baseman Austin Riley, who's shaken the stigma of being just a power hitter who accumulates a lot of strikeouts. He leads the team with a .304 average, 28 homers and 4.6 WAR. Maybe his name should be in the MVP discussion.
But we also must consider the work of manager Brian Snitker. The Braves' turnaround with a 26-14 record after the All-Star break opens up the possibility for the skipper to receive some much deserved recognition; maybe even some Manager of the Year Award discussion.
Snitker remained confident during the early-season struggles. While I'll never agree with his tendency to go to the bullpen early in games, especially with as shaky as the Braves' relievers have been this year; it's nothing different than what other managers do across the league.
With the San Francisco Giants owning Major League Baseball's best record and with a relatively starless roster, it will be hard to ignore their skipper, Gabe Kapler, for the manager of the year award in the senior circuit. But Snitker's work can't be overlooked. The Braves are in first place again with a comfortable lead. Their skipper is a big reason why.
There is credit to go around with the Braves' recent turnaround. It's the ultimate team sport. Right now the Braves are playing like a team. For that, everyone deserves some praise.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
