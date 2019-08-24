Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.