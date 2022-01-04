COLUMN: Freeman will learn from his team's Fiesta Bowl blunder

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman checked all the right boxes leading up to Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
He said all the right things to the media, to his players, to his coaches, and he’s been nothing but genuine since being named head coach nearly a month ago.
And it seemed, at least initially, that the ‘Freeman Era’ was going to be just as impressive on the field as it had been off the field to that point.
His Notre Dame team was clicking. The energy was electric. The execution was top-notch, and both sides of the ball looked dominant against an Oklahoma State team that was mere inches from being in the College Football Playoff.
But then something changed.
Did he start playing not to lose? They had three timeouts with some time remaining on the clock at the end of the first half.
Why couldn’t they adjust to Oklahoma State’s adjustments? Quarterback Jack Coan was shut down after a very impressive first half, and all of a sudden, Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders looked unstoppable in the second half after, quite frankly, looking like a scrub for a lot of the first.
The Cowboys completely outplayed the Irish in the second half, leading to Oklahoma State’s largest comeback victory in program history.
“For me, obviously, as the leader of this program, again, it’s a pit in your stomach,” Freeman said. “As I told the group (after the game), you want to bottle it up, and you want to remember how this feels. The honeymoon stage is over. The whole new head coach thing, it’s a great story. But no, it’s about having a great product, and it’s about having a great team. So we have to make sure that it’s about developing this team for next year.
“This year’s over. So everything we do from now moving forward is going to be development and making sure we’re prepared to have success.”
There were a couple other questionable decisions as well during Saturday’s game.
Why did freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner not get a shot to jumpstart a struggling offense at any point in the second half?
Why go for it on fourth down with three timeouts from your own 15-yard line late in the fourth when your defense had been playing better than your offense?
Freeman definitely showed his lack of head coaching experience at times in State Farm Stadium.
“You obviously wanted a victory, but I think we can all learn from it, myself included,” Freeman said. “You look at every situation and say, ‘Hey, is there something you can do differently? Is there a timeout you could have called? Is there something defensively you could’ve done? Maybe a suggestion offensively we could have done?’ It’s a learning opportunity. You like to learn from wins, but this is going to be a learning opportunity from a loss.”
It’s true. It will be a big opportunity to learn, and he’s taken a big first step by taking the type of responsibility he did after the game. He said all the right things, and he had all the right answers.
To me, that’s a huge first step. He’s a genuine guy, a hard-worker, and he has the full respect of both his players and fellow coaches.
Freeman has the tools necessary to keep the Notre Dame football program where it’s been over the last decade. He didn’t lift the team’s major bowl game curse in his first game, but he showed glimpses of brilliance Saturday on the sidelines nonetheless.
“You know the enormous responsibility the moment you’re named the head coach of the University of Notre Dame football team,” Freeman said. “So I understand the expectations. You can’t focus on that. The only thing you can focus on is your guys. The only thing to focus on is enhancing what you do. That’s where my mindset is. It’s not about how big this opportunity is, it’s about taking care of these guys and making sure we’re helping them improve and reach their potential.”
I believe Freeman has all the intangibles to become a great coach in South Bend. His first contest may not have ended the way a lot of people would’ve hoped, but will anybody remember it at all if he marches his team into the season opener at The Horseshoe in Columbus next fall and leads the Irish to a victory over his alma mater in Ohio State? Yeah. Probably not.
