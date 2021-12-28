Colts Notebook: Wentz at his best when it matters most

INDIANAPOLIS — There very well might never be a true consensus on Carson Wentz’s value to the Indianapolis Colts.
The 28-year-old quarterback certainly provided support for arguments on both sides of the ledger during Saturday night’s 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals. But he was at his best when his team needed him most, and that’s what really matters.
“Quarterbacks get in ruts for a couple throws,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I don’t want to over play that because it’s a 60-minute game, and what counts is do you make the plays necessary to win? And he did. So (I’m) really happy with how he played.”
The raw numbers were solid, if unspectacular. Wentz finished 18-of-28 for 225 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Those numbers are all the more impressive when put into context with the fact Indianapolis was missing four starting offensive linemen and briefly played with a third-string rookie at left guard.
It was the kind of game when a quarterback needs to overcome the adversity and provide a lift for his team. Wentz did so in spectacular fashion with one brilliant drive.
He was 3-for-3 for 73 yards on the march that put the coal in Arizona’s stocking. The series ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on third-and-9 to put the Colts ahead 22-13 with 6:37 to play.
The pass was remarkable. Wentz scrambled to keep the play alive, and Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen drew a roughing the passer penalty for making contact after the ball was thrown.
Wentz threw the ball at an odd sidearm angle while on the run and released it before Patmon even had broken free from the defense. It showed a lot of trust in a receiver playing a larger role after Zach Pascal was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early in the afternoon.
It was also the kind of play quarterbacks need to make for championship-winning teams.
“We had to go score,” Wentz said. “It’s a good offense over there, and our defense played lights out to hold them to only 16 points, but we knew we had to go score. We knew we had to go get it and convert some of those.
“And the way we picked up a couple of those big plays, receivers stepping up — Dez, I’m pumped for him making a big play like that late in the game. That was huge. It was fun.”
Things weren’t always so jolly.
The offense slogged to a 12-6 halftime lead, and Wentz was extremely shaky to start the second half. He was just 1-of-6 on the first two drives of the third quarter, failing to set a solid base and sailing passes to open receivers.
Arizona (10-5) caught fire around the same time and surged to its only lead at 13-12 with 10:53 remaining in the third quarter. But Wentz never panicked.
He converted a pair of big third downs on a drive that put Indianapolis (9-6) back in front to stay after a 37-yard field goal by Michael Badgely with three seconds remaining in the third quarter, and then he played the hero in the final period.
“For one, you never lose confidence,” Wentz said of his third-quarter struggles. “You have to give them credit on some of those, making things look confusing or doing some different things. Missing some throws for sure at the same time, but at the same time, I have to stay confident in myself.
“Coaches do a great job of setting me up to succeed as well with the play calling always helping that out as well, so you just can’t get down on yourself.”
Reich never wavered in his support.
The head coach put his neck out to fight for Wentz’s acquisition during the offseason, and he’s always believed the quarterback can help this team win games.
Wentz has rewarded that faith by completing 62.8% of his passes for 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions through the first 15 games.
“He’s our guy,” Reich said. “He’s already proven it time and time again.”
THEY SAID IT
“It was a scramble, but I think everyone had their mind set that ‘next man up.’ I mean, that’s kind of the motto of every lineman – especially being a backup and stuff. It’s just always prepared and always ready.” – Offensive lineman Chris Reed on the large number of substitutes playing up front Saturday.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts still have eight players – linebacker Darius Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, safety Khari Willis, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay, Pascal and practice squad tight end Farrod Green – on the COVID list. Their status for next week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders remains unknown.
Tight end Jack Doyle (ankle) and left tackle Eric Fisher (knee) left the win at Arizona with injuries.
