Colts Notebook: Speed makes most of starting opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS — E.J. Speed was one of the shining stars for the Indianapolis Colts during Saturday’s short-handed victory against the Arizona Cardinals.
The third-year linebacker found out he’d make his first career NFL start less than eight hours before kickoff and called his father to celebrate. Then he went out and made a team-high nine tackles in a 22-16 victory that put the Colts (9-6) on the doorstep of a playoff berth.
Far from overwhelmed by the moment, Speed said he actually failed to live up to his own high expectations.
“I’ve always been motivated to do well every time I’ve stepped on the football field,” Speed said. “So I was hungry, humble at the same time and I didn’t really even get the results that I wanted. I wanted to finish with more tackles and maybe a turnover, too. So, yeah, it was fine.”
Speed played all 65 defensive snaps filling in for three-time All-Pro Darius Leonard. And while he didn’t match the full impact of the “Takeaway King,” he came up big on one play that won’t appear in the box score.
With the Cardinals trailing 15-13 and facing third-and-3 at the Colts’ 23-yard line, quarterback Kyler Murray escaped a chaotic pocket and appeared poised to run for the first down. He seemed surprised to see Speed waiting for him when he turned the corner and quickly pulled up and threw an incompletion intended for tight end Zach Ertz.
Matt Prater missed a 41-yard field goal on fourth down, and Indianapolis drove for a touchdown and a commanding two-score lead on the next possession.
It’s possible none of it happens without Speed being in the right place at the right time on third down.
“That’s really a tribute to the scouting staff for getting him here,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “Big, long player from a small college that has desire to be a good football player and loves football. That’s him. He was in the position where he actually had the halfback on that particular play.
“Our defensive end was peeling on the back, and (the halfback) went the opposite way, so he was really a free player on that play. So he was able to, what we call, shark the quarterback at that point after the free release of the halfback. So he was able to be in position to go get the quarterback at that time, and he did a nice job.”
It was a surreal day for Speed, who spent much of Christmas afternoon alerting family members to the fact he was starting that night on national television.
He’d never played more than 14 snaps on defense in the previous 14 games this season, and his season-high snap total including special teams was 30.
But it’s a role Speed prepares for each week, and he was determined to make the most of the opportunity.
“I was ready,” he said. “Once I got called up, I didn’t panic. I didn’t think too much of it. I just said, ‘This is my time to shine. This is my first time starting in the NFL.’ I called my pops. My pops always gives me words of encouragement. Called my mom, my brothers and sisters, and told them so they can tune in for sure. And then I got to it.”
THEY SAID IT
“I just wanted to start off by, like many others, paying my respects to Coach (John) Madden. Obviously, when I was in my formative football years, he was in his prime coaching and announcing. Like the rest of the world, those of us who loved the game, he had a huge impact on me. So (I) just pay my respects to him and his family.” — Colts head coach Frank Reich on the 85-year-old NFL legend who died Tuesday night.
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis activated right guard Mark Glowinski, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Tight end Farrod Green also was activated from the practice squad COVID list.
“It doesn’t mean that they are definitely in the game,” Reich said. “They still have got to go through the week and so on and so forth, but those five guys will be back in the building today. We have other players scheduled — actually this week, each day we kind of get a couple more (back) Wednesday through Sunday.
“There’s no guarantees on any of those players. It’s all based on passing the criteria, which basically as you know and have heard, is five days of isolation and then to be cleared by our medical staff.”
The Colts also placed quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf on the practice squad COVID list.
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.