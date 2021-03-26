Colts bring Hilton home

It’s gotta be the hashtag.
Indianapolis Colts fans flooded social media all week with a single, unified message: #BringTYhome. On Wednesday, they got their wish with veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton agreeing to a one-year deal reportedly worth $10 million to return to the only professional organization he’s ever known.
Fittingly, Hilton took to Twitter to share the news and thank the fans for their support.
“One thing I know about this city is that they love me, and I love them,” Hilton typed. “I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever. It’s only right I finish what I started. #TYISHOME”
The 31-year-old receiver reportedly put his money where his mouth is. According to multiple reports, Hilton turned down more money from at least one suitor – believed to be the Baltimore Ravens – to return to Indianapolis.
Drafted by the Colts in the third round in 2012, Hilton needs just 640 yards to reach 10,000 for his career. He would then join Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne to make Indianapolis the NFL’s first franchise with three players to record 10,000 receiving yards while wearing its uniform.
There were questions about whether Hilton would be back for a 10th season with the Colts after a second consecutive down year. He caught just 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, the lowest totals of his career when playing at least 15 games.
Injuries slowed the veteran in 2019, when he missed six games and caught 45 passes for 501 yards and five scores.
There is a belief a partnership with new quarterback Carson Wentz will get Hilton back on track. He averaged 13.6 yards per reception last year with Philip Rivers as his quarterback and 11.1 with Jacoby Brissett under center in 2019.
However, with Andrew Luck as the starter in 2018, Hilton caught 76 balls for 1,270 yards – averaging 16.7 yards per reception and scoring six touchdowns.
“Let’s go!!!” Wentz tweeted in response to Hilton’s post.
The wide receiver has reinvented himself in recent seasons. Though he appears to have lost a step or two as a deep target, he’s become a bigger red-zone threat and underneath option. With Wentz under center, it’s believed Hilton also will see more opportunities to stress defenses down the field.
But Hilton has shown a willingness to sacrifice personal glory for team success. He was praised throughout last season for giving up some of his own touches in service of the greater good.
His mere presence on the field should open up possibilities for young receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal.
And no less a personality than team owner Jim Irsay weighed in with his desire to see the veteran play at least one more season in Indianapolis.
“I know I really would love to see T.Y. back,” Irsay said last week. “He is a special, special Colt player. Whenever we can see a guy like that to come and play with Carson, to have our fans embrace him for another year because he really is one of the most loved Colts players on the football field, period.”
