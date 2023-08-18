VALDOSTA — After two weeks of scrimmages and tune-ups, the 2023 high school football season has finally arrived … for most schools. Lowndes goes out of town to place an out-of-state opponent, Valdosta has the trip of a lifetime while Georgia Christian also has a long bus ride ahead of them. Only Valwood will be staying home this week, having a bye week on their schedule.
Valdosta’s excursion has been a dream matchup for decades.
The Wildcats will head to Massillon, Ohio, to play Washington High School.
Washington is one of the nation’s oldest high school football programs, dating back to 1891. (Valdosta’s first season was 1913.) The two are considered the winningest high school football teams in America. The Tigers have 24 state championships, the last in 1970. Valdosta also has claim to 24 state titles, the last in 2016.
Despite the rich, storied histories of both teams, they have never met on the field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Washington was 12-2 a year ago, advancing to the Division II final four in Ohio. VHS went 8-3, falling to Westlake in the first round of the 6A state playoffs.
Valdosta earned a 34-7 preseason win at Thomasville last week
After churning out more than 225 rushing yards against Tift County in the three varsity quarters of their scrimmage, the Lowndes Vikings have a neutral site game on Saturday, Aug. 19. At 4 p.m., they will play Christ School of Arden N.C. at Colquitt County, part of the Georgia-Carolina Challenge.
Lowndes will be considered the home team in Moultrie against the Greenies. Christ went 6-6 in 2022, making it to the second round of the NCISAA playoffs. There they fell to eventual state champion, Charlotte’s Providence Day.
Georgia Christian heads to Woodbury and Flint River Academy for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Generals won a 21-0 decision at home last year against Flint River, one of their three wins on the season. The Wildcats finished at 5-7
Valwood begins their 2023 quietly, sitting at home for a rare opening week bye. They’ll hit the road Aug. 25 for a long road trip up the coast to play St. Andrew’s.
Also around the area: Colquitt County vs. Dutch Fork, S.C. (Aug. 19); Brooks County at Thomasville; Clinch County vs. Berrien; Cook at Pelham; Camden County vs. Columbia; Richmond Hill at Effingham County.
