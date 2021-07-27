Buy or sell? Who knows for these Braves?

Never can I remember a season where the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline approached and the Atlanta Braves would be justified in being sellers or buyers.
At this point in the season, 100 games played heading into Tuesday’s game against the division-leading New York Mets, it is still debatable about whether the Braves should pursue additional help at Friday’s deadline or if they should plan for 2022 and trade away some pieces that would be desired by other clubs.
The Braves’ ceiling this year, minus Ronald Acuna Jr., with a beleaguered and just not very good bullpen might just be 85 to 87 wins. In most years, that would not be anything to write home about. However, they entered the week just five games back of the Mets. Especially without Jacob DeGrom and an inept offense, the Mets are vulnerable. So if the Braves feel like they can catch their rivals, they could go for it. Another outfield addition would be ideal for an offense that could use another boost. However, the key acquisitions still would be in the bullpen. A couple of new relievers would bolster the team morale heading into the back half of the season.
The Braves could also desire to think about the future. After all of the challenges that mounted against this team this year through the devastating injuries to star pitcher Mike Soroka and superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the injury and subsequent arrest of Marcell Ozuna, the injury to young pitcher Huascar Ynoa after he punched the dugout bench out of frustration and starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud, it is hard to envision this team making a second-half surge; even if they are the three-time National League East Division champions.
Starting pitcher Charlie Morton Jr. would be the key piece to look out for. He would provide stability and experience to any rotation and would net a sizable return if the Braves choose to move on. He leads the team in innings pitched (111), strikeouts (130), strikeouts per nine innings (10.5) and is among the team leaders in WAR (2.6) and WHIP (1.14).
On the other hand, he could be the veteran presence the Braves need if they win the division and try to contend with the Dodgers or the Padres in a playoff series.
This might be general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ toughest decision during his brief Braves’ tenure. To buy or sell? Either route the Braves take will likely have ramifications for years to come. What will the Braves do? Who knows? The only certainty is the Braves shouldn’t be blamed no matter what path they take.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.