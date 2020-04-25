VALDOSTA—Lowndes’ Jacurri Brown and Gary Osby and Valdosta’s Tate Rodemaker headline area players that made the Georgia Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.
Osby, who was named the1-7A region player of the year, signed with Kennesaw State in February. His senior season was cut short due to an injury but he still finished fifth on the Vikings in total tackles and tied for fifth in sacks. He was named the Georgia High School Football Daily Player of the Week after his efforts against Colquitt led to Lowndes securing the region championship.
Brown was selected as an ATH player and was one of three sophomores to make the list from all classifications. He was the main offensive catalyst for Lowndes, finishing the season with 2,902 total yards and 31 touchdowns.
Rodemaker is a Florida State signee who led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record behind blitzing offensive numbers.
The senior quarterback signed off his high school campaign by completing 221-of-310 passing attempts for 3,234 yards and 43 touchdowns. The 2019 Wildcats averaged 38.8 points per and 363 yards per game.
In addition to the three aforementioned players, offensive lineman Jakobee Mitchell from Brooks County, running back Tyler Morehead and defensive lineman Craig Harris of Clinch County, were named to the all-state team in their respective classifications.
