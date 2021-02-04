Broadcasting Legend: Don Sutton was great, dependable

It has been a difficult few weeks for the Atlanta Braves family. Last week's news of the passing of Hank Aaron was difficult for baseball and sports fans who remembered Aaron as their hero on and off the field.
But before Aaron's passing, another Braves legend passed away. While he never suited up for the organization as a player, but rather for the hated Los Angeles Dodgers, Don Sutton was a legendary voice for the Braves during their magical National League East Division championship run in the 1990s and 2000s.
Sutton was a Hall of Fame hurler and Atlanta Braves broadcasting legend before succumbing to his battle with cancer on Jan. 18. He was 75.
While Sutton made a name for himself on the mound - he was an All-Star, won 324 games and compiled an impressive 3.26 ERA - I will always remember him for his great work with the Braves broadcast team on TBS. Along with the late Skip Caray and Pete Van Wieren, as well as Joe Simpson, Sutton rounded out a terrific quartet of announcers that painted a perfect picture of the Braves' dynasty, which started in its worst-to-first World Series season in 1991.
Great broadcast announcers are automatically recognized by their voices and knowledge of the sport. Sutton's voice was clear, precise, and combined with his knowledge of the game and ability to convey stories to the listener and television viewer, it made Sutton one of the game's best broadcasters and analysts.
For more than two decades, Sutton was as much a fixture of the Braves' organization as any player or coach in the dugout.
But how did he get to that point? It started with a Hall of Fame career on the mound. Long before Sutton was talking about baseball, he was toeing the rubber at Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles. He played with the Dodgers 16 of his 23 seasons. He ranks third all-time in pitching starts behind only Cy Young and Nolan Ryan.
Sutton's win totals have him tied with Ryan for 14th all-time. He has more wins than Tom Seaver, Tom Glavine, Randy Johnson and Bob Gibson, just to name a few pitching legends.
He proved to be just as dependable in the broadcast booth as he was on the mound. That's what Braves fans will miss most. Especially yours truly.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
