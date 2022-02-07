Forgive me for ignoring the current state of Major League Baseball (MLB) and thinking about the future of the Atlanta Braves and what prospects could be contributing to another World Series run.
Yes, I'm well aware that the current stalemate between MLB and the Players Union could derail baseball's attempt to start with regularly scheduled programming in March and April. I am proceeding on the hope that the two sides can come to a compromise in the near future that would not cancel spring training games or postpone any regular season games. That's all baseball fans have at this point...hope.
Speaking of hope, I do wish good things for a once promising prospect. At one time Cristian Pache was drawing comparisons to Andruw Jones, who I still consider the best defensive center fielder of his generation. Pache's defensive work is Major League ready. His bat is what led to his demotion back to the minor leagues last year. Pache recorded a .111 batting average in 63 at-bats during the 2021 season.
Speculation is that Pache will return in '22 and make a significant impact. It is not as if the Braves don't have an opening in the outfield where Pache could return. Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario are still free agents. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. The outfield is an unknown at the moment. Maybe Pache can make his presence known again. He is still ranked as the 84th best prospect by Baseball America. I still remember his postseason home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 National League Championship Series. There's no doubt he has the talent. It just needs more consistency.
The other prospect I have high hopes for is catcher Shea Langeliers, currently ranked 54 on the top prospect list by Baseball America. I feel as his hopes may not be realized for another year or two, however. Travis d'Arnaud is back on a two-year contract. Veteran Manny Pina signed to provide depth behind the plate. Langeliers showed some pop behind the plate while at Baylor, belting 31 homers in three seasons. He added 22 dingers in double-A ball with Mississippi last year. He is likely the Braves' future at the position. Who knows, that future could be this season considering how tough the position can be for catchers to make it through the entire season.
Prospects are what make thinking about the future fun. And maybe that future is sooner rather than later with these two. Or maybe not. We still have to hope this lockout ends soon.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
