Braves will be fine without Albies

It is a different season for the Atlanta Braves but once again the reigning World Series champs are provided a gut check midway through the year.
It is almost like deja vu for the Braves with regards to one of their star players being lost to a significant injury. Only this time, the Braves are in a much better position to withstand a loss to one of their star players.
Last year, it was Ronald Acuna Jr. who tore his ACL and missed the second half of the season. It was a devastating injury to one of the game's most electric players and started a ripple effect of mid-season acquisitions that the Braves had to make in the outfield.
This year, it is second baseman Ozzie Albies. The All-Star fractured his foot on Monday when he swung the bat in the batter's box. The Braves placed Albies on the 60-day injured list.
While another Braves star will be lost for an extended period of time, it is not the same scenario that the Braves encountered a year ago. They were struggling when Acuna Jr. injured himself against the Miami Marlins. Only after multiple mid-season trades did the Braves surge ahead of the other National League East rivals en route to the World Series championship.
This year's team captured its 13th straight win on Tuesday when it throttled the Washington Nationals 10-4. New second baseman Orlando Arcia made the most of his opportunity by homering and driving in two runs. The Braves are in a much better position to handle this injury than they were this time last year.
The Braves' winning streak propelled Atlanta to 36-27 and only five games back of the first-place New York Mets. The Braves conquered the easy part of their early schedule against the likes of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland A's and Colorado Rockies.
It was inevitable wasn't it? This team was too talented, too experienced and too good to be sputtering for as long as it did through the first quarter of the season. Even with Albies gone for two months, the Braves figure to contend for another postseason spot.
But it soon won't get easy. Not with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers coming to Truist Park before the Braves play three at the Philadelphia Phillies.
This was the kind of play expected from a defending world champion. It took about a third of the season to get there but the Braves have the Mets in their sights. Even with Albies sidelined, the Braves are primed to soon retake what's theirs: first place in the division.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
