Braves suffering from World Series hangover

Do you believe in World Series hangovers? You know, that belief that after a team captures the championship one season and then follows it by dropping in performance, leading to not reaching championship status the following season or, even worse, not making the playoffs at all.
If you don't, how else do you explain the Atlanta Braves performance through the first quarter of the season? The Braves entered the weekend series with the Florida Marlins in second place in the National League East division but sporting a mediocre 21-24 record. They have yet to win more than two games in a row this year, often following their two-game winning streak with a two-game losing streak.
The lack of sustained success so far is the reason the Braves were 7.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets, while looking nothing like last year's championship squad.
Injuries are a factor, especially considering Ronald Acuna Jr. and Tyler Matzek. But so are slow starts, namely the entire lineup.
Does it mean, though, the Braves are still reveling in capturing the team's first championship in 26 years? Is that really the reason that Swanson, the team's leading batter, who was the team's worst hitter just a few weeks ago, still is only batting .268 with a team-high 56 strikeouts? Is that the reason Ozzie Albies is batting an unrecognizable .246 with nearly as many strikeouts (34) as hits (44)?
I'm not sure the team is still resting in its laurels of championship greatness for the simple fact this is hardly the same squad that we saw win the title in Houston last October.
Matt Olson replaced Freddie Freeman at first base. He is struggling with just a .251 average and 16 RBIs. Marcell Ozuna, who was arrested for aggravated assault, and subsequently, placed on administrative leave last season, is hitting at a .231 clip with 42 strikeouts. Newly-aquired closer Kenley Jansen has allowed four earned runs in his last three innings. Reliever Collin McHugh has pitched well recently but still sports a 5.23 ERA at home.
These were supposed to be key additions to make an already strong team stronger. But it hasn't turned out that way.
I understand the Braves' struggles mirror last year's team in its first-half woes. That team, powered by multiple acquisitions at the trade deadline, used a second-half surge to cruise to the championship. But the longer the Braves linger in mediocrity, the more control the New York Mets have on the division crown.
Is the slow start a hangover? Maybe. Can the Braves awaken from this first-half headache? Absolutely, but preferably, sooner rather than later.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.