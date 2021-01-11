Braves still have moves to make

Associated PressAtlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball's free agency period is trudging along at a snail's pace. Top players remain available, including Marcell Ozuna, who starred in his one and only season with the Atlanta Braves last year. Other notable free agents include infielder DJ LeMahieu, outfielder Michael Brantley, catcher J.T. Realmuto and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.