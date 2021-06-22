Braves' spark a sign of better things ahead?

Sometimes it only takes a spark to get a fire going. Almost mid-way through the 2021 season, the Atlanta Braves are hoping this rings true for the three-time National League East Division champions.
A difficult week of games ended successfully for the Braves, who are still treading water and trying to experience life above .500.
The Braves' weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals ended with the Braves taking three of four, highlighted by Drew Smyly's solid series finale performance on Sunday night. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and three walks and no runs along with five strikeouts.
It was the kind of performance the Braves envisioned when they signed Smyly to a contract this past offseason. It's the second straight solid outing for Smyly who held the Miami Marlins to two runs on six hits and six strikeouts in five innings.
What the Braves have to be encouraged about is their starting pitching, which had a strong series, outside of Bryse Wilson in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader when the Cardinals destroyed the Braves 9-1.
Max Fried was sensational on Friday, pitching seven innings, allowing just two hits and one run with six strikeouts in a 9-1 victory. Charlie Morton was just as effective the day before, pitching 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits, as the Braves prevailed 4-0.
What was really important was how deep the starters lasted in those games. It is well documented, especially by this columnist, that the bullpen is far from dependable, as currently constructed. The less we see of our relievers the better, which is so much different than this unit in 2020. The Braves need their starters to reach the seventh inning if not deeper.
What is really encouraging is that Fried is starting to look more like last year's Cy Young contender. He has pitched at least six innings in six of his last seven starts. His ERA has dropped from 8.44 on May 5 to 4.21. Ian Anderson still sports a 3.58 ERA. Morton's ERA is now 4.03 with a 1.21 WHIP.
The starting staff is starting to get hot. But the Braves have had these moments before where they were sensational. Just look at the Los Angeles Dodgers series just a few weeks ago where the Braves won two of three against the defending World Series champions. The Braves appropriately followed with losing four of six to the Phillies and Marlins, two division foes.
Atlanta starts this week with a four-game series at division-leading New York, followed by a four-game road trip at the Reds. The Braves could really make a statement this week. Unfortunately, as we have seen too much of this season, that statement could go either way.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
