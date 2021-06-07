Braves show some life by taking two of three from Dodgers

Just when you thought you had these Atlanta Braves figured out, this weekend happened.
Just when you had the Braves pegged as an underachieving team that would struggle just to contend in a very average National League East, the Braves flexed their muscle against the defending World Series champions.
Yes, it was just a three-game series in early June, barely a third of the way through the season. But the Braves showed some fight against Los Angeles Dodgers, winning two of three against the team that blocked them from advancing to last year's World Series.
It was a series that could potentially be a turning point for the Braves this year, though I've felt like I said that before during our weekly conversations.
In winning two out of three against the Dodgers, the Braves showed some promise at the plate against two of the National League's best hurlers, Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw. It was the same Bauer who held the Braves in check in last year's playoffs. But Atlanta capitalized on four walks and six hits to score three runs against the right-hander on Sunday; more than enough for Braves' starter Max Fried who finally pitched like the ace he was last year in limiting a very dangerous Dodgers team to just one run on six hits.
That followed a six-run outing against Kershaw and the Dodgers on Saturday. Though he fanned the Braves nine times, he surrendered eight hits and five runs in the 6-4 Braves win.
The reason for the Braves' resurgence at the plate is mainly due to Ozzie Albies, who leads the team with 37 RBIs and Austin Riley, who's batting .305. If reigning MVP Freddie Freeman ever finds his stroke, watch out.
The Braves still have their issues. The bullpen is a crapshoot every night. The same flaw that cost the Braves two years ago is going to rear its ugly head again if the Braves don't make a few moves. How do you like these numbers?
Will Smith has a 4.30 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 25 appearances. Josh Tomlin has a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Tyler Matzek's ERA is 4.03, but he's walked 13 in just 22.1 innings. Sean Newcomb sports a team-high 6.75 ERA along with a 1.64 WHIP. These are relievers that the Braves utilize a lot and what's going to cost Atlanta in the long run.
This team showed some life this weekend against the defending champs and team most project to win it all again. Was the Braves' performance a mirage or a sign of a team realizing its potential and starting to meet its expectations?
There is still a lot of season left. But maybe the Braves' path to a World Series began this weekend, playing well against the defending champs.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
