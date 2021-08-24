Braves right to gamble at deadline

Almost a month later, the Atlanta Braves appeared to have made the right decision.
Like all teams in Major League Baseball, the Braves were forced to decide at the trade deadline whether to punt on the season and prepare for the future or gamble on this year, make the necessary moves and try to win a fourth straight National League East Division crown.
The Braves' decision was challenging since they had just lost their all-star phenom Ronald Acuna Jr., while dealing with a plethora of other injuries to their pitching staff and seemed inept in their attempt to catch the first-place New York Mets.
My, how times have changed and how the Braves made the correct choice in moving all their chips to the middle of the table for a late-season run.
Though the Braves lost to the New York Yankees to start the week, they entered this difficult stretch in the schedule with a nine-game winning streak, including 13 on the road and have a comfortable 4.5 division lead on the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. The deadline moves made by general manager Alex Anthopolous have paid off magically.
Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall have provided stability in the outfield. Stephen Vogt provided experience behind the plate, and Richard Rodriguez is a reliable arm in a shaky bullpen.
It is refreshing to see the Braves in competent administrative hands. Anthopolous has shown a willingness to think outside the box with some of these notable acquisitions.
But now the tough part comes. The Braves feasted on the weaker teams in baseball with the Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins and Washington Nationals. Now is the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the best teams baseball has to offer.
A quick two-game set with the New York Yankees, now winners of 10 straight; a three-game set with the San Francisco Giants, leaders of the National League with a 80-44 record; and a three-game series with the defending champs Los Angeles Dodgers, who had also won nine straight heading into this week.
We'll see if the Braves are good enough to contend this postseason. They've proven good enough to contend for another division crown. The Braves should be commended for making the right deadline move. It would have been easy to say, 'Wait 'til next year.'
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
