Braves not a lock for another division title

Currently constructed, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves have some work left to do if they expect to contend for another division title, much less back-to-back world championships.
That's right, a little more than a month away from a historic championship, the Braves may not be the favorite to win a fifth straight National League East Division title if they don't make additional modifications to their roster. This is especially true with former Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman still on the free agency list.
The team has holes in the outfield with the uncertainty of free agents like Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario, along with the current rehab that Ronald Acuna Jr. is trying to muster through following a torn ACL. The team is probably short a starting pitcher or two, with Mike Soroka still recovering from a second torn ACL and Charlie Morton recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the World Series.
The team is also short a leader and first baseman with Freeman still haven't signed with any team.
Combine that roster uncertainty with the recent moves made by one of the Braves' biggest rivals, the New York Mets, and the division is not a given for the world champs.
On the surface, signing pitcher Max Scherzer looks outstanding for the Mets. He and Jacob DeGrom would easily form the top 1-2 starting pitcher combination in baseball... when healthy. Braves fans recall Scherzer's scheduled start in the National League Championship Series being negated because of fatigue. Health issues ended DeGrom's 2021 season prematurely. Scherzer is 37 and about to be paid $130 million over three years. That's a lot of money owed to anybody, much less someone who will contribute every fifth day. But their availability, especially in the short term in 2022 and 2023, should make the Mets competitive in their scheduled starts and a threat to the Braves' postseason chances.
The Mets problem last year was not pitching, though. It was at the plate. They can probably hope the other additions of Eduardo Escobar, Starling Marte and Mark Canha will provide much needed bang for their buck.
The current lockout imposed by Major League Baseball complicates a lot of the roster uncertainty being felt across the sport, not just with the Braves. But Atlanta's future success rests with how quickly the lockout ends and how quickly it makes amends with Freeman and solves its outfield and starting pitcher question marks.
The Mets have significantly improved this offseason. Will the Braves?
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
