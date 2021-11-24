Braves fans have many reasons to be thankful

It's Thanksgiving week which means it's time for reflection and thankfulness across the country.
Maybe this year more than ever for sports fans in Georgia, there should be plenty of thankfulness to go around.
The University of Georgia is No. 1 in college football and almost a lock to secure a berth in the upcoming playoffs. Maybe more importantly, the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series in 26 years. As Braves fans, we have plenty to be thankful for; this year and potentially, for years to come.
We are just a couple of weeks removed from the finale of the Braves' World Series championship run which made lasting memories for Braves fans yearning for a championship moment for more than two decades.
I'm thankful that a team loaded with talent finally fulfilled its title aspirations. Having grown up in an era when the Braves dominated with starting pitching, it was disappointing to only have one World Series championship in 14 years of division dominance. With a franchise history of not fulfilling title expectations when expected, how nice it was to win a championship when the baseball world wrote you off.
I'm thankful for a quick team-rebuild that netted the Braves stars like shortstop Dansby Swanson and starting pitcher Max Fried, while preserving first baseman, eventual Most Valuable Player and face of the franchise, Freddie Freeman.
I'm thankful that Braves management is filled with competent, experienced leaders with Alex Anthopoulos as general manager and Braves lifer Brian Snitker at manager. Both were integral parts of the Braves' title run.
Thanksgiving week should always make us pause, reflect and reminisce about how much we have to be thankful for. It was just 2016 when the Braves finished in last place in the National League East and 26.5 games out of first. How grateful we are to not have to live through that anymore.
I'm feeling positive about the future of the Braves franchise and its ability to compete for world championships every year. The pitching is young and talented with southpaw Max Fried and right-hander Ian Anderson. The main group is deep, talented and just getting into their prime with Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr.. The manager is a Braves lifer. The general manager is smart and willing to take risks to fulfill championship aspirations. Freeman will hopefully be signed to a new contract.
Yes, indeed there is a lot to be thankful for.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
