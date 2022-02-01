Braves correct in planning for potential of Freeman departure

Revelations this week that the Atlanta Braves had potential trade talks with the Oakland A's about first baseman Matt Olson should not be shocking to Braves fans but they did deliver a blow to those “experts” who still believed that re-signing Freddie Freeman was a foregone conclusion; one that would be cemented once the current Major League Baseball work stoppage came to a halt.
If the Braves and A's have conversed about a potential offseason trade, I see it as the Braves being better safe than sorry.
Baseball pundits have suspected all along that Freeman and the Braves would agree on a contract that would likely keep the former Most Valuable Player and face of the franchise with the Braves for the rest of a career that's likely bound for the Hall of Fame.
After all, it just made sense. Freeman has played for no other organization. He is close friends with Chipper Jones, a Hall of Famer who played his entire career with the Braves. Wouldn't Freeman want to be like his former teammate?
But just what if the plan does not work out? What if the two sides can't agree on a deal, or a sixth year that seemed to be holding up negotiations?
If the Braves didn't or couldn't re-sign Freeman, they had better have a plan B in order. The infield is set with potential all-stars all around the diamond. But if the cornerstone of the infield is playing out west with the Dodgers or up north with Yankees, the Braves had better have a suitable option to play great defense and provide thunder in the lineup.
Olson checks both of those boxes and would be the second-best option the Braves have for the position in their pursuit of a second straight World Series championship. Olson has 142 homers the past five seasons, including 39 and 111 RBIs during last year's all-star season.
The Braves have to be thinking about the unthinkable; that maybe the time has come for the Braves and Freeman to part ways after 12 years, 271 homers, 941 RBIs, five all-star selections and a career .295 batting average. After all, if Freeman's No. 1 priority was to finish his career with the Braves, wouldn't a deal have been done by now.
Instead, the Braves are resorting to their backup plan. Don't blame management. They're just making sure a plan is in place if the unthinkable happens.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
