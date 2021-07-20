Braves' bullpen just plain scary

The Atlanta Braves' roster moves post All-Star break points to an organization still believing it can win its fourth straight National League East Division championship. But if the Braves are to catch the New York Mets over the next couple of months, their moves in the next couple of weeks before the trade deadline need to center on bullpen help and not just a replacement for Ronald Acuna Jr. and a new starting catcher.
The acquisition of Joc Pederson to man right field and Stephen Vogt for a veteran presence at catcher were needed and appreciated considering how injuries had decimated the roster. But no matter how many moves the team makes to upgrade the lineup, they'll never be enough if the team's bullpen does not receive a much-needed overhaul.
This past weekend's series against the Tampa Bay Rays was a prime example of how much bullpen help supersedes any other assistance the team might think it needs. The Braves scored six runs in the first game on Friday, but the bullpen surrendered four runs over four innings. The result was a 7-6 loss in 10 innings. After the Braves dismantled the Rays 9-0 on Saturday, Sunday was another frustrating day for the Bravos. Relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson each surrendered two runs, as the Braves squandered a 3-0 lead.
The result was a 1-2 start to the season's second half and still 4.5 games behind the Mets. The Braves could have easily won all three games if the bullpen was just mediocre. It's not. It is really bad.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos has made many substantial moves that have paid off for the Braves. But the one move he failed to make that's been a key development in the National League was resigning Mark Melancon. The closer signed with the San Diego Padres and has provided stability to their bullpen, recording 27 saves with a 2.25 ERA. It is production the Braves sorely lack at this stage of the season.
Is there a 'Melancon' out there for the Braves? Probably yes, but it is likely to cost the Braves an arm and a leg. Craig Kimbrel with the Chicago Cubs comes to mind. The former Atlanta Brave fireballer still has that 'it' factor that the Braves lack in the bullpen. No pitcher in the current bullpen scares batters in the latter part of games.
The Braves' bullpen has been charged with 22 of the team's 47 losses, not good for a team that had World Series aspirations.
Last year the Braves bullpen was scary good. Now, it's just plain scary.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.