Braves are not even average

I take little joy in the words I am about to write. It is not easy to say. Coming into the year, it was unfathomable to comprehend that a team that had won three straight National League East Division championships and was a win away from capturing the N.L. Pennant, 106 games into this season, they are mediocre... at best. In fact, their record suggests a team that is closer to below average than being considered a middle-of-the-pack type of team.
But honestly, that is what this team is. Even after some of the solid trade deadlines pulled off by general manager Alex Anthopoulos – I really like the return of Adam Duvall and addition of Richard Rodriguez in the bullpen - this Braves team still has a knack for not sustaining consistent play night after night. If the bats are doing their job, then the pitchers are failing (look to Friday’s 9-5 loss to Milwaukee on Friday). If the starters are excelling on the mound, the bats are silent at the plate (look to Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Brewers).
How else do you explain that this second half of the season following the All-Star game, the Braves have alternated wins and losses.? It is almost impossible to make up ground on a division leader if you can’t win three or four games in a row; even if that division leader is the New York Mets and even if their lead in the division is just a mere four games.
Yes, the Braves had a brutal schedule the last two weeks in July; road trips to the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies before this past weekend’s home series against the Milwaukee Brewers. But that is no excuse for a team that still fields All-Star talent on a nightly basis with Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies. The team played so well in taking three of five games against the Mets, only to come back home and have Touki Toussaint get blistered by the Brewers bats on Friday after the Braves led 4-0, and then the bats fail to muster much offense in Sunday’s 2-1 loss.
Fortunately, following the trade deadline last week, the Braves did not have to relinquish any top of the tier talent at the minor league level to improve this year. Bryse Wilson is probably the biggest name they had to let go, but even he has failed to perform consistently. The deadline deals provided depth for the Braves offense and gave them a fighter’s chance to win any game.
The Braves have the talent and experience to compete against the best the Major Leagues have to offer. At some point, though, that needs to translate into more ‘W’s’ in the won-loss column and an ascension up the division standings.
The division is there for the taking. The Braves just need to be better than below average. At some point, when do we start yearning for average?
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.