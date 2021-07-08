Say what you want about the Atlanta Braves' first half of the season, and I've said plenty over the previous months, but the Braves sport star power up and down the lineup. Even with a 41-43 record to start a season in which they haven't spent a day over .500; coming on the heels of a National League Championship Series appearance last year, the Braves' stars still resonate with the Major League Baseball fans. It showed with this weekend's revelations of who will represent the Braves in Colorado for the Mid-Summer Classic.
Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and first baseman Freddie Freeman will start for the National League, while second baseman Ozzie Albies was chosen as a reserve. All were legitimate selections, even Freeman, who endured a putrid first month to the season. On May 8, Freeman was batting just .197; not what the Braves envisioned from the reigning National League Most Valuable Player. But he enjoyed a solid June when he batted .306 with five homers and 15 RBIs. Freeman is surging into the All-Star break with a .272 batting average. One might argue against his starting selection but when you are the reigning MVP, you get the benefit of the doubt.
Outside of San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr., Acuna Jr. is the most popular and dazzling positional player in the senior circuit. He will be a strong candidate to finish in the top five in the MVP voting, with Tatis and New York Mets starter Jacob DeGrom likely the top two leaders for the trophy halfway through the season. Acuna Jr. has been the Braves' most consistent offensive player all season. Heading into this week's series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was sporting a .276 average and 23 homers and 51 RBIs with 16 steals.
The final part of this trilogy of stars has shown a flare for driving in runs. Albies leads the team with 59 RBIs, which was desperately needed following the injury and subsequent arrest of Marcell Ozuna. Albies is going to flirt with 30 homers and drive in more than 100 runs if he stays healthy the second half of the season. Those are fantastic numbers for a second baseman.
Were there any snubs? One would argue that third baseman Austin Riley's strong first half (14 homers, 39 RBIs) merited consideration. But his time will come.
It's always great to see the Braves represented at the All-Star game, even if the team has underachieved this season. For the most part, these three Braves have done their part. Now it's time for the rest of the team to catch up. The season is not lost yet. Another division title can be had.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
