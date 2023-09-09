VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State Blazers head on the road for the first time in 2023 season at rival Albany State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the ASU Coliseum. The Blazers enter 1-0 on the year, following a 63-10 victory over Point University on Saturday, while ASU is 0-1 after a 30-7 loss at Wingate on Friday.
VSU is 89-25-1 all-time against teams from Georgia and 50-11-1 against non-conference schools in the state, following the 63-10 win over Point.
The Blazers are already earning awards in 2023. Following his standout debut start under center, junior quarterback Sammy Edwards was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week. Edwards finished the game accounting for five touchdowns, throwing for four and running for one. He also led the team on the ground with eight carries for 73 yards and a score.
Player of the Week, Edwards earned Steel’s Jewelry Blazer Athlete of the Week, sharing with women’s soccer senior Ana Moleka.
Albany State’s Golden Rams are under the direction of new head coach Quinn Gray, Sr., and are 0-1 on the year following the loss at No. 18 Wingate.
ASU had 252 yards of total offense in the game and used a two-quarterback system. Frederick Gaines caught the only touchdown pass for the Golden Rams in the game, finishing with three catches for 26 yards.
Albany State was picked second in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) poll. A total of six players were named to the SIAC All-Preseason tam. Josh Simon and Jaree Turner were named first team, while Kamran Ward, Dionte Bonneau, Jalen Pugh and Rashad Jordan were named to the second team.
The Blazers lead the all-time series with Albany State 20-2 and 9-2 in Albany.
The 63 points scored by VSU on Saturday marked the first time the Blazers scored 60 points or more since their 66-35 victory versus West Georgia in 2021 in the NCAA postseason.
All three Blazer quarterbacks saw action on Saturday and each of them threw a touchdown pass. Edwards finished 21 of 32 passing for 347 yards and four touchdowns, while redshirt freshman Seth Smith was 3 for 3 for 27 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Darius Ocean was 1 for 2 for 85 yards and a touchdown. Moreover, the three quarterbacks completed 25 of 36 passes overall and hit 11 different receivers.
Following standout careers in the backfield from former Blazers Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins, sophomore Isaiah Flowers took over Saturday as the starting running back Flowers finished the game with eight carries for 64 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while he also had three catches for 31 yards and a receiving score in his first career start.
VSU allowed just 186 yards of total offense (78 rush / 108 pass), marking the second-fewest yards allowed under Jackson at VSU. VSU allowed just 184 yards at Miles College last season (9/17/22). Sophomore Terrell Dudley finished with five tackles, four solo stops, one sack for seven yards. VSU sacked the Skyhawk quarterbacks four times for 21 yards and registered seven tackles for loss for 28 yards.
With the final extra-point in the win Saturday, VSU sophomore McCall Bennett kicked the EP for the 63-10 margin as she became the first female to play and score a point in a football game in program history. Bennett hails from Milton and Cambridge High School.
Due to the devastation of Hurricane Idalia, last Saturday’s football game was played without power in the stadium as there were generators in the locker rooms and for radio/live stream, while the score and time were kept on the field.
