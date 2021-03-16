INDIANAPOLIS –– Selection Sunday turned out to be a banner day for the entire Big Ten.
Nine conference teams were selected in the Field of 68, breaking the league record of eight from 2019.
Two Big Ten teams earned No. 1 seeds --- with regular season champion Michigan the No. 1 seed in the East Region and tournament champion Illinois the No. 1 seed in the Midwest.
The last time the Big Ten had No. 1 seeds was 2001, when Illinois and Michigan State were named top seeds. The Spartans reached the Final Four, with Illinois reaching the Elite Eight.
Michigan and Indiana also were No. 1 seeds in 1993, with the Wolverines falling to North Carolina in the NCAA final and the Hoosiers bowing out in the Elite Eight.
Iowa was named the No. 2 seed in the West Region, with Ohio State a No. 2 seed in the South. Purdue also earned a No. 4 seed in the South, setting up the potential of a fourth meeting between the Boilermakers and the Buckeyes in the Elite Eight.
The rest of the Big Ten selections included Wisconsin (a 9 seed, facing No. 8 North Carolina in the South), Rutgers (a 10 seed, facing No. 7 Clemson in the Midwest), Maryland (a 10 seed, facing No. 7 Connecticut in the East) and Michigan State (an 11 seed, facing UCLA in a First Four matchup in the East).
Rutgers is making its first NCAA Tournament trip since 1991, while Michigan State narrowly extended its NCAA Tournament streak to 23 straight appearances.
No Big Ten team has won a national championship since Michigan State cut down the nets after beating Florida in Indianapolis in 2000. But given the number of powerhouse conference teams in the field this season, that 21-year drought has another chance to end.
“I hope so,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “The more teams you put in there -- and that’s something we’ve talked about in our league meetings a couple of years ago when we went to 20 games, when we had 16 games and we moved to 18 games there was a big jump, and then when we moved from 18 to 20 there was another jump, and obviously this is another increase in teams from two years ago.
“That’s what we want to do. We want to try do everything in our power to get as many teams in there, and then with that, you are increasing your chances of getting to a Final Four, and hopefully one of those teams wins a national championship.”
Big Ten Network and Sporting News college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy said Gonzaga, at 26-0, still represents a potential roadblock to every Big Ten team in the field, given the talent, depth and versatility of the Bulldogs.
“You don’t have a Gonzaga team every year,” DeCourcy said. “This Gonzaga team is Kentucky ’15. It’s in the ballpark with Kentucky ’96, Duke ’92. This team is historically great, which doesn’t guarantee that you automatically win it because UNLV ’91 was historically great and Kentucky ’15 was historically great, and neither of them won. …
“I don’t look at it like the Big Ten has all these numbers to throw at them, and that will work. They are still out there, and you still have to deal with them.”
