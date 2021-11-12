Call them the Purdue Spoilermakers.
Purdue continued its trend of rising to the occasion against highly ranked opponents. On Oct. 16, the Boilermakers knocked off No. 2 Iowa 24-7 in Iowa City.
Last Saturday, Purdue took down the last unbeaten team in the Big Ten, beating No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The win clinched bowl eligibility for the Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) for the first time since 2018 and also put them in a four-way tie with Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin atop the Big Ten West. It was Purdue’s 17th win against an AP top-five ranked opponent as an unranked team in school history and the third in the Jeff Brohm era. In 2018, Purdue beat No. 2 Ohio State 49-20.
“I probably can't put my finger on it,” Brohm said of Purdue’s penchant for pulling off upsets. ”I do think that we have an aggressive approach, an aggressive style that can sometimes look really good and sometimes not.
“I think we're willing to take some chances against really good opponents that maybe others aren't. I think this year we've been better in all three segments of our team than we have in the past, which is really meaningful to me to see that happen.”
Against Michigan State, Purdue got 536 yards passing and three TDs from quarterback Aidan O’Connell and 11 catches, 217 yards receiving and one TD from standout receiver David Bell. The defense, ranked fifth in the Big Ten at 328.7 yards per game allowed, has shown improvement under new coordinator Brad Lambert and assistants Ron English and Mark Hagen.
“We worked hard in the offseason to make some corrections and to do some things better, and I do think in general overall, that has been better,” Brohm said. “We want to win to advance that as far as we can.”
Purdue gets another chance to post a statement win Saturday when it plays at No. 6 Ohio State (3:30 p.m., ABC).
"This is an example of a team -- they beat Iowa. They beat Michigan State,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “They've got a top-10 defense. They're dangerous on offense. They have our full attention."
FROST-BIT
Nebraska dropped to 15-27 under head coach Scott Frost following a 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The loss dropped the Cornhuskers to 3-7 and ensured a fourth straight season under Frost without a bowl trip.
But Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost will be back for the 2022 season. The Cornhuskers have certainly had their share of hard luck, losing five of their seven games by seven points or less.
In the statement, Alberts said Frost has a clear vision for the future.
"We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be," Alberts said in the statement. "I have been clear that I am looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level, and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff."
ETC.
Four Big Ten teams rank among the top 10 in the nation in scoring defense: Wisconsin (fourth, 15.4 points per game), Iowa (fifth, 15.7), Michigan (tied for sixth, 16), and Penn State (tied for 10th, 16.7). In total defense, Wisconsin ranks first in the nation (213.8 ypg), followed by Michigan at sixth (298.1), Minnesota eighth (298.9) and Iowa 10th (304.4).
