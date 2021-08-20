Big Ten Notebook: Proposed alliance about shaping future policy

The Big Ten’s answer to the Southeastern Conference adding Texas and Oklahoma appears to be not expansion, but instead joining forces with the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference in a three-way alliance.
That news was first reported by The Athletic over the weekend. No one is denying it, though no one is commenting publicly either. The conversations at this point, according to AP national football writer Ralph Russo, are conceptual and exploratory.
In many ways, the three conferences already share significant ties. The Big Ten and Pac-12’s football relationship dates back to the formation of the Rose Bowl in 1902. Non-conference matchups between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams occur often each fall. This season, Michigan is hosting Washington, Ohio State is hosting Oregon and Purdue is hosting Oregon State.
In basketball, the Big Ten-ACC Challenge has been a widely successful ESPN event held the first week in December. The two conferences share significant college basketball pedigree. Football-wise, a future alliance opens the door for some interesting national matchups, including Ohio State-Clemson (haven’t we seen that in the College Football Playoff before?), Michigan-Florida State or Penn-State-Miami. Regional matchups like Penn State-Pittsburgh, Indiana-Louisville and Maryland-Virginia Tech could develop into good rivalry games as well.
It wouldn’t benefit the Big Ten to enter a media rights deal, given the fact the league's revenues outweigh the ACC and the Pac-12 by a substantial margin. But Sporting News national college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy believes there is a more significant reason for all three conferences to align against a growing SEC super conference. Together, the thee conferences would hold a three-fifths voting block for the autonomy five conferences regarding potential NCAA rules changes.
“There’s a feeling the SEC is trying to run everything by the acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma,” DeCourcy said on the Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle. “So if those three band together, five votes, you get three of them together to stand up to what the SEC might want to do, that they might not want to do, those three votes outweigh the SEC’s one.
“And if the SEC doesn’t like that arrangement, they can go off on their own and do their own thing, and then they become, as their own league, what are they? A 60-cent NFL. So I think that’s what it’s about, making sure they have a voice in the power structure and maybe even the loudest voice because they would control three votes.”
BUCKEYE QB BATTLE
Which quarterback will replace Justin Fields was one of the burning questions for Ohio State entering fall camp.
On Monday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said C.J. Stroud has separated himself from competitors Jack Miller, Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.
Stroud appeared in two games for the Buckeyes last season. He rushed for a 48-yard TD in mop-up duty against Michigan State but did not attempt a pass.
Ewers is a late addition to the quarterback competition, having just started practice Monday after reclassifying from the 2022 to 2021 class. He did it to sign with two talent agencies to accept name, image and likeness deals after a standout high school career at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.
RANKED MATCHUPS
With the release of the AP Top 25 poll Monday, the Big Ten will feature a pair of ranked matchups in Week 1 of the 2021 conference season.
No. 17 Indiana will open at No. 18 Iowa on Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m., BTN), while No. 19 Penn State will play at No. 12 Wisconsin (noon, Fox). Oddsmakers currently have the two home teams as the favorites, with Iowa a four-point favorite over Indiana and Wisconsin a 4.5-point favorite over Penn State.
Preseason All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr., coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL, is practicing this fall and remains on track to start in the season opener. That would certainly bolster IU’s chances. The Hoosiers are 10-2 over the last two seasons when Penix has started under center and 4-5 without them.
For Penn State, it’s the second straight opener against a conference team on the road and could serve as an important tone-setter for the rest of the season. Last season, Penn State suffered a 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana, a game in which the Nittany Lions let an eight-point lead slip away in the final 1:42 of regulation. The hangover effect led to five straight losses to start the season, though the Nittany Lions regrouped to win their final four games and finish 4-5.
