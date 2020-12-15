Big Ten Notebook: Allen, Fields, Fisher deserving of Big Ten honors

The 2020 Big Ten season will be remembered for cancellations and controversy, as the league tried to navigate through a pandemic.
Traditional powers Penn State and Michigan struggled, while surprise programs Indiana and Northwestern emerged.
By December, though, Ohio State found itself in its familiar position, back in the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes had three games on their schedule wiped out due to COVID-19, but league administrators backpedaled on a rule placing the minimum number of games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship at six regular season games.
The Big Ten will release its offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year this week. Here’s a look at some candidates, and our recommendations.
Coach of the Year
Tom Allen, Indiana — Led Indiana to a 6-1 mark, beginning with a gutsy call on a two-point conversion to beat Penn State in overtime. Indiana’s six Big Ten wins are its most in the conference since 1987, and its current No. 7 ranking is its highest since 1968.
Greg Schiano, Rutgers — Led a Rutgers program that had lost 21 straight Big Ten games coming into the season to three Big Ten wins, all on the road, in his first season.
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa — After an 0-2 start, Ferentz guided Iowa to six straight wins to close the regular season.
The choice: Tom Allen. He’s built the Hoosiers methodically over the course of four seasons into a complete team with standouts on offense, defense and special teams. More importantly, he’s transformed a program with a losing culture into one that believes it can win every time it takes the field.
Offensive Player of the Year
Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State — Fields has passed for 1,407 yards with 15 TDs and three interceptions, while adding 239 yards and five TDs rushing.
Michael Penix Jr., quarterback, Indiana — Penix passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and four interceptions before going down with a season-ending torn ACL injury on Nov. 28 against Maryland.
Mohamed Ibrahim, running back, Minnesota — Ibrahim has rushed for a league-high 925 yards on 5.3 yards per carry with 15 rushing TDs.
The choice: Justin Fields, the dual threat ability of Fields has led Ohio State to a perfect 5-0 mark in Big Ten play and an offense that is scoring a conference-best 46.6 points per game.
Defensive Player of the Year
Chauncey Golston, defensive lineman, Iowa — Golston has posted a league-high 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, and created two turnovers this season with one forced fumble and one interception.
Micah McFadden, linebacker, Indiana — McFadden has been all over the field for the Hoosiers this season with a team-high 52 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.
Paddy Fisher, linebacker, Northwestern — Fisher has posted a team-high 65 tackles with one forced fumble and one interception for the Wildcats.
The choice: Any one of the three are worthy, but Fisher gets the nod based on his impact on a Northwestern defense that leads the conference in scoring defense (14.6 ppg allowed) and ranks third in total defense (313.9 ypg allowed).
CHAMPIONS WEEK
The Big Ten announced its championship week lineup on Sunday. Due to cancellations during the season, it doesn’t have the look of what was originally intended, a crossover of East-West division games based final standings.
The conference will try to salvage two rivalry games that were wiped out during the season — Minnesota against Wisconsin for the Paul Bunyon Axe (Saturday, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network) and No. 7 Indiana against Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket (Friday night, 7:30 p.m., BTN). The Minnesota-Wisconsin game looks as if it will be played, but the Purdue-Indiana game appears more tenuous, due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues surrounding both teams. As of Monday afternoon, all Indiana football activities remained on pause due to the number of cases within the program.
Asked the likelihood of the game being played Friday night, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said: “Right now we're preparing to play, and we'll let the medical experts decide any other decisions that need to be made."
Other champions week games include Nebraska at Rutgers (Friday, 4 p.m., BTN), Illinois at Penn State (Friday, 5:30 p.m., FS1), Michigan at No. 18 Iowa (Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN) and Michigan State at Maryland (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern will play for the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday at noon on FOX.
NOT FEELING THE LOVIE
Illinois fired Lovie Smith on Sunday, a day after its 28-10 loss to rival Northwestern to close the season. Smith went 17-39 overall and 10-33 in the Big Ten in five unremarkable seasons. Last season, Smith guided Illinois to a bowl appearance, but was unable to build upon that momentum in 2020, finishing the year with a 2-5 record.
“Based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said.
Given the economic environment, don’t expect Illinois to splurge on a big name for a replacement. Potential candidates include Buffalo coach Lace Leipold and Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard could get a shot, as could former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Brett Bielema, who is now an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
