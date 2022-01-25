Baseball's work stoppage lingers

We near the end of the first month of 2022 and there's been a lot to digest if you are a sports fan in the Southeast.
First and foremost, how about those Dawgs that ended 41 years of suffering when they dismantled Alabama in the National Championship game?
That was the cherry on an already blissful sports year for Georgia fans, following the Atlanta Braves' first World Series championship in 26 years.
On the baseball front, there is very little to report from the work stoppage stalemate between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Players Union. It is not an unexpected development between the two sides, but it does stress the seriousness that exists about the potential that this year's regular season could be interrupted in some form or fashion.
The work stoppage has been ongoing since Dec. 2 when MLB locked the players out amid a failed compromise on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
It was reported that MLB submitted a proposal on Jan. 13 that did little to sway league experts from wondering if the start of spring training could be interrupted or even the regular season. The longer the two sides fail to compromise on a new CBA, the more realistic those fears are.
In fact, some media outlets peg early March as the time frame for when a new deal needs to be in place to avoid any game cancellations.
Much needs to be accomplished before the first pitch is thrown in the season. If and when the two sides agree to a new CBA, then there will need to be a continuation of free agency, which only resulted in a handful of signings in 2021. This left a plethora of players still waiting to sign a new contract including Atlanta Braves fan favorite Freddie Freeman. Once free agency starts up again, expect it to be the wild wild west with players signing left and right.
Then there needs to be some semblance of spring training and then hopefully the season.
The timing is significant since players and catchers usually report in late February. That is a little more than a month away.
It is almost the end of January and I am fearful this stalemate is far from the finish line. It's a sad reality that Braves fans this time of year should be excited about the potential of a repeat World Series championship. That is unfortunately not what the baseball world is pondering on Jan. 20.
How long will the work stoppage last and will baseball's regular season be impacted? Those are the questions on baseball fans' minds right now.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
