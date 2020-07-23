As professional baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer return for abbreviated seasons and in empty stadiums, many Atlanta sports fans will spend the coming months watching live sports in isolation, giving way to local restrictions, closed sports bars and social distancing.
HotMic, a watch party app designed specifically for live sports, is poised to bring people together with a platform that gives Atlanta fans the choice of joining watch parties with sports personalities or starting their own with friends—all while solving the biggest problem sports fans face while co-watching TV with others. Watching live broadcasts from different service providers means viewing can be off by seconds or even minutes relative to friends in other locations and social media, ruining any co-watching experience. HotMic’s proprietary sync technology solves the problem by listening to the broadcast audio on everyone’s TV and syncing the watch party to be in real time, ensuring friends and followers in every corner of the world are given a spoiler-free, second screen experience.
“Watching sports alone is no fun, and who wouldn’t want to sit on the sofa and watch games with their favorite sports personalities?” said HotMic Founder and CEO Sean Longworth. “Atlanta sports fans live for the big moments and the connections that bring us together in those moments. By synchronizing TVs and enabling voice, video and chat, HotMic preserves those connections so we can feel together during games; if you can’t go to the game, we’re the next best thing. We’ve all had games spoiled by social media or someone you’re on the phone with because your game is lagging behind. For all of us, watching TV concurrently is a huge challenge, and spoilers completely ruin co-watching. We are the only social platform that fixes this problem.”
Fans can join HotMic watch parties hosted by sports personalities and celebrities where they can engage in the conversation with the hosts and community through chat and video features. Notifications alert fans when their favorite hosts are going live, or fans can discover watch parties through the browsing feature. Whether they are former players, beat reporters, podcasters or celebrity fans, watch party hosts engage, chat and make the game more fun for everyone.
Coming in August, HotMic will roll out a groundbreaking private watch party feature with all the benefits of the hosted watch parties, but just for users and their circles, making starting a private watch party with friends easier than setting up a Facetime call.
For now, the large community of HotMic streamers, sports personalities and partners go live from a professional streaming studio on the HotMic website that allows them to add up to five co-hosts and stream to thousands of fans in a few minutes.
HotMic syncs with any TV service, on any screen and from any provider, and all watch party rooms include live chat, reactions and engagement modules. Fans also have the option of layering sport-specific sounds into their stream to enhance the emotional connection.
HotMic partners with the sports media ecosystem to connect brands with game time fans. Unlike other social media platforms, HotMic is a second screen app that eliminates distractions from TV content. Hosts get more fans to turn the game on live, and synchronized users can’t skip commercials, ensuring that HotMic collaborations with partners and hosts deliver truly unique game time experiences for brands.
The HotMic app is available for free in the App Store and on Google Play.
About HotMic
Founded in early 2019, HotMic is a unique watch party platform that can synchronize to any television by simply listening to it, connecting fans from all over in real time without delays or spoilers. With offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom, HotMic is leading a global watch party revolution focused on live sports, bringing a fun, interactive and you-have-to-be-here atmosphere for all sports fans. HotMic’s mission is to work with partners to create a new kind of social network that values engagement over distraction, and collaboration over competition. For more, visit www.hotmic.io, and download the HotMic app in the App Store and on Google Play.
