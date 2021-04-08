Atlanta Falcons Rise Up Road Trip presented by Georgia Power headed to Valdosta

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is traveling around Georgia over the next three days to surprise fans with Falcons merchandise as a thank you for their unwavering support as part of the Rise Up Road Trip presented by Georgia Power. Atlanta Falcons Season Ticket Members had the opportunity to nominate deserving fans to receive recognition from Freddie Falcon in the form of a “Freddiegram”. Freddie Falcon will surprise two recipients in Valdosta, Ga., on Friday evening.
Valdosta Surprise No. 1
WHEN: Friday, April 9
TIME: 5 p.m. ET
LOCATION: 4637 Sara Road, B5, Valdosta, GA 31605
Valdosta Surprise No. 2
WHEN: Friday, April 9
TIME: 5:30 p.m. ET
LOCATION: 3922 Karaline Cir, Valdosta, GA 31605
