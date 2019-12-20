The Atlanta Braves are hosting a fan event in January that's sure to be a home run with baseball enthusiasts of all ages. The annual Chop Fest, an interactive baseball experience that connects Braves fans with their favorite players and coaches, will be held Jan. 25 at SunTrust Park.
The middle of January for baseball fans is often the time of year that serves as the gap between Major League Baseball's winter meetings and the upcoming spring training, which typically begins with pitchers and catchers reporting for duty in mid-to-late February. It's that point on the calendar where the NFL is in full swing with playoffs and the NBA is in the second half of its season.
But for Atlanta Braves fans, their favorite organization has started an annual tradition that has become a hit for the whole family.
Chop Fest 2020 offers something for baseball fans of all ages; from player autographs to on-field activities to numerous picture opportunities with the 2019 NL East Pennant and players on the Braves team. All of your favorite players are in attendance. Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies were just some of the players in attendance last year, which was the first time my family and I attended the Atlanta Braves Chopfest event. It was a rainy day but it did not dampen this Braves fan's spirit. I still was able to get autographs from several of my team's favorite players, though I do caution you, there is a fee for autographs. If all you want is a picture taken with your favorite player, such as Acuna or Freeman, there is no charge. I advise you to get in line early because as you can imagine the line backs up quickly with certain players and they're only guaranteed to be taking pictures for a select amount of time.
The Braves also offer a yard sale of sorts during the event. Fans can peruse and even purchase memorabilia from past Braves teams, including signed pictures and older jerseys. It's a cool experience to see the collection all in one place.
Attendance to the event is free, and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All in all, this is a great day that the Braves organization hosts and should be celebrated. It should get all fans excited for the upcoming season, one in which Atlanta is aiming for a third straight division title. It's enough to get me excited thinking about next year's prospects as I write this in mid-December.
