No one outside of Phoenix saw this coming.
Just two years ago, the Phoenix Suns were 19-63 and last place in the Western Conference.
Wednesday night, the Suns advanced to their first NBA Finals since 1993 with a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Let's get straight to the point. On the floor, the reason the Suns have turned the basketball world on its head is Chris Paul.
The 36-year-old has earned the nickname "Point God" for a reason. He's a throwback to when point guards were the leaders of teams vocally and with their play. Magic Johnson, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash also come to mind.
Last night, Paul dropped 41 points and eight assists without a single turnover as the Suns sent the Clippers packing. Paul exploded for 31 of the 41 points in the second half and shot 16-of-24 from the floor overall.
For the majority of Paul's career, the rap has been that Paul is a great leader but can't get his teams to the ultimate goal. It did not help that Paul's body had often let him down when it appeared his teams were within an eyelash of the Finals. Most famously, a then 32-year-old Paul nearly helped the Houston Rockets to the Finals as they took a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. A hamstring injury forced Paul out of Game 5 and without him in Games 6 and 7, the Rockets bowed out with two straight losses.
Fast forward to this year's Conference Finals and Paul was nearly robbed of an NBA Finals appearance as he found himself in COVID-19 health and safety protocol that took him out of Games 1 and 2 against the Clippers. Despite Paul's absence, the Suns took a 2-0 series lead thanks to the efforts of budding superstar Devin Booker and 2018 No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton.
Paul's presence has transformed a rudderless Suns outfit into a favorite to win an NBA title.
For Booker, Paul is the first elite point guard he's ever played with in his career. With a competent backcourt mate, Booker's reputation as a great scorer on a bad team has been replaced with NBA pundit Stephen A. Smith dubbing Booker as the second coming of the late Kobe Bryant. Ayton has finally established himself as the dominating force the Suns thought he would be when they took him No. 1 overall as fellow draftees Trae Young and Luka Doncic have taken the NBA by storm since Day 1.
After Phoenix's 84-80 win in Game 4, Ayton gave Paul a ringing endorsement for his role in his development as a player.
"He was the best thing that happened to my career," Ayton said of Paul in the postgame press conference.
Head coach Monty Williams and the Suns put the league on notice by going a perfect 8-0 in the Orlando bubble and narrowly missing the playoffs. Paul signed with the Suns and the team increased its win total by 17 games and made the playoffs for the first time since Steve Nash led the Suns to the Western Conference Finals in 2010.
With one of the greatest close-out game performances in recent memory, Paul has the Suns set in the NBA Finals.
Considering the Suns ousted the defending champion Lakers in Round 1, swept the Denver Nuggets and league MVP Nikola Jokic in Round 2 and took out the deep and talented Clippers in Round 3, Paul and the Suns will draw either Milwaukee or Atlanta in the Finals.
A championship would not only solidify Paul as one of the game's all-time greats but it will be a win for the old school, a win for point guards who still value the assist and winning over stats and individual glory.
At 36 years old and in the twilight of his basketball career, Chris Paul is showing the world the depth of his brilliance and resilience while demonstrating how much veteran leadership still matters. Fans may hate his flopping, his willingness to do anything to gain an edge, the huge chip on his shoulder that he plays with, but the time has been long overdue for us to appreciate Chris Paul's greatness.
By getting the Suns back to the Finals, the "Point God" is finally getting the flowers he deserves.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
