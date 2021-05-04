As losses mount for Braves, there's cause for concern

Is it too early to sound the alarm on the 2021 season for these Atlanta Braves? Probably so, especially when you consider the season is not even 20% old and the Braves, though they are fifth in the National League East with a 12-16 record, are only two games out of first.
But losses are starting to pile up for the three-time reigning National League East Champions. They are mired in a four-game losing streak, already the team's third in the first 28 games. They look nothing like the team that pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in last year's National League Championship Series.
Outside of Ronald Acuna Jr, they have no spark at the plate, little talent on the mound, more players on the injured list than they care to count and fewer wins in the first month of the season than expected.
The three-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend was a microcosm of the season so far: Starting pitching was bad, the bullpen was worse and the Braves' big bats were silent.
Now, there's no doubt that the Braves have had their share of players hit the injury list; some short term and others much longer.
Consider the list of current injured Braves:
Max Fried, the ace of the team's staff last year, is out with a hamstring injury. He's expected to return this week.
Mike Soroka, who is trying to recover from a torn ACL injury he sustained in 2020, was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. Who knows when he'll be ready?
Relief pitcher Chris Martin has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud has a torn ligament in his left thumb following Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. Not to mention his backup, Alex Jackson, is out with a strained left hamstring.
But injuries are not the sole reason for the Braves' shortcomings so far. Some players who excelled last year have failed miserably to live up to the hype.
Start with reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman. He has started slow out of the gate to a paltry .216 average with just 18 RBIs. Now, Freeman's career numbers point to him breaking out in a big way – he's a career .293 hitter – it just needs to happen soon. He was 1-for-13 against Toronto.
Marcell Ozuna, the marquee positional free agent signed in the offseason, is sporting a .202 batting average with just 15 RBIs. He's also struck out a staggering 28 times.
Ozzie Albies is hitting at just a .228 clip. Dansby Swanson is batting just .200.
The Braves aren't hitting. They aren't stopping many teams from scoring. Too early to press the panic alarm? Yes, but one month in, there's reason for concern.
