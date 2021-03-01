Another MVP season for Braves' Freeman?

It has not happened in the National League for more than a decade and an Atlanta Brave hasn't achieved this level of greatness in nearly 40 years. But first baseman Freddie Freeman is capable of landing another Most Valuable Player award.
How rare would this achievement be?
Not since future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols won back-to-back awards in 2008-09 with the St. Louis Cardinals has a player been named the league's best in consecutive seasons. Freeman is hoping to become the Braves' first repeat winner since outfielder Dale Murphy won the award in 1982-83.
Freeman has the type of game that transitions well to playing great year after year. He consistently hits for a high average. He is a .295 lifetime hitter, highlighted by last .341 mark he achieved during a COVID-shortened 60-game season.
Freeman also hits for power. He has reached the 20-homer plateau seven times and has belted 240 in 11 seasons. Freeman hit 18 in back-to-back seasons in 2014-15 and smacked 13 in just 60 games last season.
He is also a doubles machine, raking 23 last year and averages 31 per year. He gets on base, produces RBIs and scores a ton of runs.
Maybe most importantly, you have to consider his motivation factor. Freeman is in the last year of an eight-year contract that originated when the Braves weren't very good. Now that they are and a big reason is attributed to Freeman, the Braves will have to lock him up with another extension; hopefully, before the season ends. Some would argue it should have already been done. But another MVP year should make management cringe because that price tag will only go up, even if he is past age 30.
It was not long ago that repeat MVP winners was not uncommon. In fact, it was very much the norm. Pujols' back-to-back wins were his second and third in a five-year span. That followed four straight wins from Barry Bonds from 2001-04, which followed three wins in four years from 1990-1993. Some might argue he should have won four straight, even over the Braves' Terry Pendleton in 1991.
The talent pool in the National League is outstanding, so it's not a guarantee. Consider the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Nationals' Juan Soto, Mets' Francisco Lindor, Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and Freeman's own teammates Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. All are capable to hauling in the MVP hardware this year.
Freeman has a great chance to repeat this season. He has the talent, determination, and now that he already has one under his belt, he is no longer underrated. The baseball world truly understands how great of a player he is. He could really ascend to the top of the baseball world with another MVP season.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
